A reliable win for Betis in Finland with two goals from Willian Jose – International Football

Betis’ first goal came in the extra time of the first half, when Willian Jose converted a penalty after the VAR intervened to hit the Portuguese William Carvalho, and after the break he extended his account in the 64th minute to give him. More peace of mind his team against Al Shamal, who after three minutes scored a goal for Malik Abu Bakari canceled due to offside, which would have shortened his distances.

The Verdiblancos did not want to face their theoretical supremacy over the opponent in their debut in this Europa League, as they reached eighth place last year, although Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini, who has already announced changes, revolutionized his eleven goals with ten. New players compared to the one from last day in the 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid.

With the return of Argentine defender German Pezzella and Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho, due to suspension and injury, respectively, at the Bernabéu, only striker Juanmi Jiménez was repeated among the beginners who jumped on the artificial turf at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki, if he injured his left ankle after 3 minutes. Bad in a bad fall after a jump and had to take it off on a stretcher and be replaced, in the 6th minute, by Rodri Sanchez.

An unexpected setback for Betis who had difficulty adapting to the synthetic turf of the North team stadium, which, technically inferior to Sevilla, came with momentum to try to surprise the Betis team without mastering football, somewhat nervous and. Which soon found that his visit to Helsinki would not be a walk.

Pellegrini’s players lacked more control of the match, better movement of the ball and no dashing, as well as better coverage of the wings, especially the incursions of the right side of Papua New Guinea’s David Brown.

HJK had the first choice in a shot from Moroccan Nassim Boujlab which was well saved by Juan Miranda, although Betis, with one signing with Luiz Henrique, very active, gradually prevailed. The young Brazilian winger tried his luck with two shots after half an hour, but they were high.

The Finns responded in a dangerous counter-kick led by Santeri Hostica and subjugated inside the area to Ghanaian Malik Abu Bakari, who scored an away goal in the 32nd minute. Shortly before that, Betis had already taken possession of the match, pressing in attack and warning seriously with a header from Brazilian Willian Jose and a double attempt. From Rodri and Luiz Henrique, in this case it was resolved by Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

William Carvalho searched for the goal in a ball that Hazard responded to by blocking, giving his clearance off the post, in what was a prelude to 0-1, Willian Jose worked in overtime when he converted a penalty for a. De Bojlab noted a foul on Carvalho at the request of the VAR and after the referee watched the event on the screen at the foot of the stadium.

After the start of the second half, with Pellegrini bringing in Brazilian Luiz Felipe in defense for Victor Ruiz, who received treatment before the break for a blow and also received a yellow card, Betis played with peace of mind as he was ahead of the goal mark. Helsinki willing to recover, but without much clarity.

Despite hanging out more in the green and white, North, with more intensity now, showed a bit of accuracy, while Betis controlled the match well, never collapsing despite Pellegrini revitalizing the team and extending their lead shortly before halfway. This inning with the second Willian Jose, at 64.

When Pezzella fought for a ball inside the area, after a corner kick, the Brazilian finally managed to make it 0-2 after a poor clearance from the Helsinki defense, which, however, did not lower his arms and shortened the distances in Abubakari’s shot from Hostica’s cross, but with reference to the VAR. The assistant, the goal was disallowed due to a very fair offside by the Ghanaian.

Betis dominated and took advantage of the spaces left by the locals to form quick counter-attacks, although Willian Jose, alone, forgave what could have been his hat-trick after a superb pass from Sergio Canales, who also had the option to extend the score against him. The HJK player who unsuccessfully sought the goal, as in the position by Perparim Hetemaj who was unable to find a goal.

data sheet:

0 – Helsinki Helsinki: Risk; Hoskonen (Beltola, v. 88), Tinho, Ritala; Lingman (Hetemaj, d.88); Brown, Bojlab (Morillo, d. 74), Fananen, Swerri (Tirhu, d. 74); Hostica, Malik Abu Bakari (Ulusania, d. 74).

2 – Pettis: Claudio Bravo Aitor Roibal, Pezzella, Victor Ruiz (Luis Philippe, AD 46), Miranda; Paul Akoko, William Carvalho (Guido Rodriguez, AD 75); Luiz Henrique (Guardado, m.75), Joaquín, Juanmi (Rodri, m.6); William Jose.

Objectives: 0-1, M.48+: Willian Jose, penalty kick. 0-2, M.64: Willian Jose.

Rule: Roy Reinschreiber (Israel). He blamed the local Bojlab (M 47 +) and the visitors Victor Ruiz (M 25), Pezzella (M 48) and Luiz Felipe (M 48).

Accidents: Today’s first match in Group C of the Europa League, played at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki, on artificial turf, scored a full house with nearly 11,000 spectators, including nearly a hundred Betis fans.