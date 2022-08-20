MEXICO CITY (AFP) – A possible tropical storm is heading to the US-Mexico border region on Saturday, potentially bringing heavy rain and flooding across northeastern Mexico and southern Texas.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reports that a possible fourth tropical cyclone is located about 270 kilometers (165 miles) southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River.

In that area are the Mexican city of Matamoros and the American city of Brownsville, Texas.

The weather phenomenon was headed northwest at 13 miles per hour and could become a tropical storm before landing on Saturday. The system’s wind speed was approximately 35 mph (55 km/h).

Authorities have issued warnings for the Gulf of Mexico region in Texas and part of the coastal region in northeastern Mexico.

The Mexican government has issued a warning for its coast from Boca de Catan to the mouth of the Rio Grande. There was also a warning in Texas, from Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The storm can drop 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 cm) of rain on Mexico’s east coast.

Between 1 and 3 inches (2.5 and 7.5 cm) was also possible in southern Texas, according to the hurricane center. He added that the rains may cause floods and landslides.