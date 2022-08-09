A plot worthy of a Netflix series – Chronicle

Lorenzo

Castellani

House of Cards is a well-known Netflix series in which the tricks of American politics are told, inspired by the books of English novelist Michael Dobbs. However, as it often happens, reality is beyond imagination. No writer or screenwriter would be able to imagine a plot like the one that was orchestrated in recent days in Italy. The hero of this unusual play is Carlo Calinda. The action leader shows all the problems of modern leadership: compulsive communication, unstoppable on social networks, emotional in his words, hyperactivity at the political level.

He is constantly doing and dismantling in the middle of the scene. Kalinda falls into a type of politician, to which Matteo Salvini also belongs, which we can define as ‘permanently exposed’. While others stand silent, negotiate in the shadows, and remain in silence, the perpetual exhibition of excessive light announces, swerves, breaks, quarrels. He openly conducts negotiations, going back and forth, often signing and disavowing without a specific strategic plan.

It is a subversive political style to self and others, but upon closer examination it has a historical interpretation. We are in an era of widespread communication and conflicting parties. Leader and narcissism, which have replaced ideologies and regulation, dominate political behaviour. The destruction of the political system of the first republic and the consumption of the second generated a completely “foreign” policy, subject to the mood of the leaders, not inclined to prudence and moderation. Machiavelli’s lesson and Andreotti’s style have been replaced by outspoken social media managers and politicians. But will this remarkable style be able to generate real leadership, that is, be able to leave something lasting for future generations? For now, the damage is more than just a legacy.