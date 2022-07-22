A nurse receives negative criticism for wearing tights: ‘They have a problem with my body’ | Community

The young professional posted a video on her TikTok account showing what her military uniform looked like compared to the same medical clothes they sell online. After it went viral, she started receiving a huge amount of abusive comments from people who described her appearance as “indecent”.

a young nurse He received a wave of criticism on social media after posting a video clip while he was wearing his clothes tight outfit from work. Many users rated it “inappropriate”.

it’s about Erica Diaz22 years old, and after graduating he started working in a health center located in Texas (USA).

The professional shared a video on her profile tik tok With the idea of ​​explaining what his medical uniform looks like Compare photos of the same suit online. Although she emphasized that this was her size, the clothes highlighted her voluptuous figure.

according to New York PostThe video quickly spread and reached more than 12 million views on the platform. However, the nurse had to delete the record because Negative comments of people criticizing his appearance in work clothes and deemed ‘inappropriate’.

“Some people only have a problem with my body, not my uniform and it shows”She wrote on her TikTok account.

In the comments, the young woman faced those who told her that her body was false, they replied that her body is small and hinted that she also suffers from back pain due to the size of her bust.

“I have two jobs, I am a volunteer and still studying. I dedicate my life to improving the lives of others, and anyone’s opinion is irrelevant.”Advertise professional.

And despite the negative criticism she received, there were those who congratulated her on her work and gave her their support in front of the audience. haters.