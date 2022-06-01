A new silence room in the hospital

Helios St. Elisabeth Hospital Bad Kissingen takes its name from the Elizabeth Sisters. In 2020, the remaining five sisters have moved into their fellow nuns downtown. What remains is a matter of a new retreat for patients and relatives. Two chaplains at the Helios St. Elisabeth Hospital Bad Kissingen, Stephen Lübcke and Gratzella Augeli Bubl, together with Clinic Director Dr. Peter Hermling is intensely busy. Thus the idea was born to create a space of silence. A place of withdrawal, in which silence can exist and in which silence is expressly protected.

“The hospital is a very public place,” says Augeli Buble. “Doctors and nursing staff come into the room every day, and you share a bathroom with other patients. It’s not uncommon for people to ask for a place to relax.” People often need a place where they can feel and listen to themselves, especially during illness and treatment. The Silence Chamber must now fulfill this wish. “Silence is healing,” continues Augeli Buble. A room of silence is a place that can have a calming effect only through silence. Now officially opened, the hall welcomes people of all races, orientations, and sexual denominations. red