A new short-circuit in “Together for Change” thwarted condemnation of the government’s vote at the United Nations

New short circuit Together for a changethe main opposition coalition to the government, thwarted the declaration of space condemnation Argentina’s positions in the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (United nations), where a report signed by former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet before leaving the post of High Commissioner was discussed.

The civil coalition is a force Elisa CarioI wanted to include in the statement divorce The Argentine government abstained from voting in vote by Human rights violations in China but meeting Pro, UCR and Federal Republican Encounter from Miguel Angel Piccito They only intended to express the position of representatives of the National Executive in Geneva on the situation in Venezuela.

Since they did not reach an agreement, the national leadership of JxC canceled the opportunity to express the management’s position Alberto Fernandez in the United Nations. CC . bishops accused their partners To have a “biased, ambiguous and opportunistic attitude”.

It is surprising how some fail to condemn Argentina’s shameful abstention on the Bachelet Report on China. The full legality of human rights is always defended, and we cannot pretend to be distracted.” Maximilian FerraroCarrió party owner. king Lilith He stated that “there can be no omissions or biased communications”.

Thus, the Pro, UCR and Federal Republican Encounter authorities issued personal statements on the matter and only confirmed the disavowal of the government’s decision not to support the investigation in Geneva of human rights abuses in the country it governs. Nicolas Maduro.

Elisa Carrillo, surrounded by some of the key references for Together for Change.

Neither Mauricio Macri Neither Horacio Rodriguez Laretta Neither Patricia Bullrich Neither Gerardo Morales Piccito also did not mention the fact that Argentina helped avoid indicting China for violating the human rights of the Uyghur people, a Muslim minority targeted by Xi Jinping’s government.

at the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (United nationsYesterday, in Geneva, consideration was given to receiving and analyzing a report signed by Bachelet, in which insults against the Uyghurs are listed. Argentina was one of 11 countries that abstained, as the report was rejected by 19 votes to 17.

The Bachelet report, which Argentina did not support, was supported by the United States and rejected outright by China. Accompanying him means confronting the Xi Jinping government. Failure to do so not only affects human rights; Also, because the White House is a major player in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Brazil and Mexico were among the countries that abstained in the United Nations Human Rights Council, which was chaired by Argentina, headed by Federico Villegas Beltran. Outside the region, Ukraine, Armenia, Benin, Gambia, India, Libya, Malawi and Malaysia abstained.

“I’m sorry, dear Venezuelan brothers Argentina’s failure to condemn crimes against humanity in its country. “We good Argentines are ashamed of this government that does not stand up for freedom or human rights,” Macri said.

For his part, Morales, president of the UCR, stated that “concern about human rights should never depend on those who violate them.” Argentina was an example to the world in the trial of a military junta. “The government’s abstention from voting before the United Nations on crimes against humanity in Venezuela is another example of Kirchnerst’s story,” said Jujuy’s governor.

turn, Patricia Bullrich He said that Casa Rosada “accomplice” for the situation in Venezuela. “It is not new that government positions do not represent the democratic values ​​of Argentines. Soon we will stop being spokesmen for dictatorships to restore the role we played in the pursuit of freedom and human rights.”

Along the same lines, Laretta said that “when it comes to human rights and democracy in the region, Argentina must be flawless.” Venezuela is a people who have always been generous with us and are worth defending. I am very ashamed of today’s abstention, we should have condemned the Venezuelan government’s violation of human rights.”

On the other hand, the authorities of the Constitutional Council expressed: “Our country’s recent abstention in the United Nations, in the cases of Venezuela and China, and the disregard for the findings of the outgoing High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, is unacceptable and contradicts the Security Council resolution. Values.” .

He noted that “Argentina’s abstention with Venezuela at the UN is a disgrace, and it is a shame that it did so with China as well.” John Manuel LopezHead of the CC Bloc of Representatives.

days ago, Mariana Zovic A bill was introduced in the House of Representatives to summon Chief of Staff Juan Manzor, Chancellor Santiago Cafiero, Defense Minister Jorge Tayana and Economy Minister Sergio Massa to report on the “expressed interest of the Chinese.” Government “to generate investments in key areas in the province of Tierra del Fuego.

Zovic, backed by Ferraro and Lopez, among others, is asking national officials to explain whether they are “aware of the signing of a letter of understanding between the government of Gustavo Melilla and the province of Shaanxi in China,” to “revive fertilizer production” in Tierra del Fuego by investing $1.250 million by China Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Co.

Among other things, CC lawmakers require the government to report on “the scope of the said letter of understanding, the commitments made by the national state and the demands of ‘Argentina to the Chinese company’ for its installation in the province and its development of potentially dangerous activity”

“Given the range of activities that could affect the environment resulting from the production of urea and ammonia, report on the environmental considerations contained in the letter of understanding and/or other signed document,” they added.

Patricia Bullrich (Pro), Gerardo Morales (UCR), Maximiliano Ferraro (CC) and Miguel Angel Piccito (FED) Together for a change

