Artificial intelligence to monitor Russia

“behavior ruska With the help of artificial intelligence (AI) it is expected to get completely accurate results that are thrown on a simple map where users can see how it is developing,” says Helle Jimenez, director of international marketing and public relations at Finnish Business, in a press note.

The user can place the cursor over each destination in Finland and see what day the autumn foliage begins and ends in that region and what colors the trees will be at that time. In order for this to be possible, “the service uses Data from sources such as road cameras From all over Finland to keep track of the progress of ruska during the fall months. AI processes and refines the information, With the help of weather reports, create a real-time visual guide to the phases of autumn From Hankou in the south to Inontikyo in the north,” adds Healy Jimenez.

ruska finland map

Likewise, the website contains relevant information to improve the experience: in addition to the best places to observe it, it explains how the phenomenon occurs, the weather a visitor will find or what to carry in a backpack while practicing Ruskaretki, the term for the trek or walk that takes place in The city, forests or hills to enjoy the dazzling autumn colors is known for either two hours or two weeks.

Ruskaretki in the country or in the city

Finns are taking advantage of these days to go out and observe the phenomenon that is happening When the weather is cold and natural light is reduced, photosynthesis stops in trees, plants and shrubs. The dissolution of the perennial leaf in its leaves results in the amazing colors of ruskaa word that has its origin in the term Rsky From Inari Sámi and in the range ruški from the Northern High. It is also similar to the Finnish word swish Which means brown.

Pictured: Harry Tarvinen

Wherever you plan to go to ruskaretki in Finland, Visit Finland recommends going to an open place where you can see trees from afar, as well as carpets created by leaves falling on the ground. To enhance the experience, they also recommend bearing in mind that in September the temperature can rise from 20°C to 10°C, so it is necessary to wear layers to be able to take off and wear according to the time of day, waterproof shoes and a jacket.