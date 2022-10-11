A new interactive map lets you follow Ruska in Finland

In September a real natural scenery begins in Finland: ruska Or the autumn leaves that travel from north to south at a speed of 500 km in just two weeks. Although it varies from year to year depending on weather conditions, it usually occurs in the second week of September and lasts about ten days, extending until the beginning of October in the south of the country. to control the progress ruska And know when and where to watch, Visit Finland Released a live autumn foliage map powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

