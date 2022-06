A new day care center provides light and space for the children of Helmstedt

Werner Tessin (right), the building officer of the Church Council, welcomed guests at the opening ceremony at the new daycare center for St. Lodgers Catholic Parish.

Helmstedt.

The Parish of St. Luggery is celebrating the opening of its new day care center. The building was erected on the Harbker Weg for 3.5 million euros.