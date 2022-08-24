A new artistic path in the Saxony countryside

A former substation open to Lake Hainer or a manor house in Alt-Oschatz – several places in the Saxony countryside have been linked to form an art road. And starting Thursday, they will show new exhibitions under the title “A Horse Without a Name”.

Four places in the Saxony countryside are connected to form an artistic path

Leipzig. They had an idea, but no name, until Harald Kern remembered a ’70s song by Band America—about a horse who didn’t have one and roamed the desert. Then she had a name, the idea: “Horse Without a Name”. For the second time, this is an art route connecting four venues in the region, four venues that will showcase contemporary art from Thursday: “Sunny Brook Artcenter” in the former mud pit near Göhrenz, the former “house of culture” on Nitzschka Wurzen, “Berggut”, a former palace in Alt-Oschatz. and Weisshaus, the former substation open to Lake Heiner.

Leipzig architect Harald Kern acquired it more than ten years ago. With its 360-square-meter auditorium and half-acre space in the front, it’s a go-to place for art projects. He came across it while researching an article about the open-pit mining scene for an Italian magazine. Together with the friendly operators of the other three venues, an idea arose to connect them on an artistic path with the exhibitions taking place at the same time.

Make transitions visible

In June 2021, “The Horse Without a Name” ran for the first time in the Saxony countryside from west to east. The special thing about the places is that they were used differently in the past. “They are all a thing of the past,” says Kern. Their respective transformations are now being addressed – which, with four consecutive exhibition openings, are intended to attract national attention.

Four exhibitions from Thursday

It begins in Berggut Oschatz, where a video installation with a live performance by artist Rachel Buch can be experienced on Thursdays from 7 p.m. An exhibition of the works of Marcel Waldorf entitled “Alone in Nitschka” will open on Friday at 4 pm at the Kulturhaus Nitzschka. He treats horse racing as a measure of merit. The works of Han Konrad, Dominic Meyer, Schnapser and Dubeldink, who are showing together for the first time, will begin at the Weisshaus am Hainer See on Saturday at 5pm.

And from Sunday, Stefan Vogel, who has exhibited his art in Chemnitz’s art collections through February, is showing “Wrecks and Parts as Part of the Part” under the title “La Quinta” at Sunnybrook Center for the Arts in Guehrens. Which also fits this artistic path with The Horse Without a Name.

informations:Information about art sites, concept and all exhibitions: horsenoname.org

