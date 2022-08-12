A mysterious plane that appeared deserted in the middle of a forest in Bali | Chica

A Boeing 737 appeared in a field in Bali and no one knows where it came from or how it got there. The Planes It has become an attraction not only for visitors, but also for content creators who come to the venue to find out more details about this seemingly inexplicable event today.

As you can see in the pictures, it’s an abandoned plane. It is unknown who left it there and it is not known how long it has been on the site.

In Bali it is possible to find many abandoned planes. In the case of the person found by a YouTuber Ryan Lee BanksThe plane remains in a quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Expressway, a short distance from the famous Pandawa Beach.

How a plane appeared near a beach in Bali

Theories differ about the mystery of this abandoned plane. However, the most common hypothesis is that This one was stopped by a local billionaire.

Some residents indicate that this man left the ship there because of a project in his hands that did not materialize in the end.

The pilot was thinking of turning the plane into a luxury restaurant. However, things did not go as he had thought.

Some media reports that the businessman experienced serious economic problems due to a series of bad financial decisions. Therefore, the plane was left deserted near the shore.

It should be noted that although some spectators do their best to get close to the site, This is protected by fences and is constantly guarded.

It is expected that the authorities will remove the plane from the area soon.