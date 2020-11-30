A mysterious being is inflicting on Earth, and scientists don’t know what it is

A UFO will fly across Earth tomorrow and scientists are still not completely sure what it is.

The object, which astronomers call SO 2020, will come “only” 31,605 miles from our planet at 3:50 a.m. ET on December 1, according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

This is a “very close, albeit safe” approach, said astronomer Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project, with the object passing at a distance equivalent to about 13 percent of the average distance between our planet and the moon. Newsweek.

The object, which is estimated to be between 15 and 33 feet wide, was discovered by a Pan-STARRS survey based in Maui, Hawaii, on September 17, 2020. This discovery was confirmed two days later by the Minor Planet Center, which is responsible for mapping small objects in the solar system .

Initial observations indicated that the object was an asteroid. But scientists at CNEOS were quickly starting to suspect that 2020 SO was not an ordinary asteroid.

“We are not sure it is an asteroid – any natural object,” Massey wrote on the Virtual Telescope Project website.

CNEOS director Paul Chodas later suggested that the 2020 SO might not be an asteroid at all, initially identifying it as the augmented Centaur rocket from NASA’s failed lunar surveyor 2 mission, launched on September 20, 1966.

He came to this conclusion after turning back the clock and running the body’s orbit backward using a computer model to see its previous path through space.

Chodas found that the object has actually passed close to Earth several times over the past decades, including one moment indicating that it could have actually been launched from Earth, according to NASA.

“One of the potential pathways for the 2020 SO brings the object very close to the Earth and the Moon in late September 1966,” Chodas said in a statement. “It was like Eureka’s moment when a quick examination of the launch dates of the Lunar missions showed a match for the Surveyor 2. mission.”

The lower relative velocity and orbital plane of the object also supported the argument that the object was likely not of natural origin.

The 2020 SO was captured by Earth’s gravity on November 8, and calculations show that it will remain in orbit around our planet as a temporary satellite until March 2021 before escaping again to a new orbit around the sun.

As the year 2020 approaches Earth, astronomers will be observing the object in order to determine whether or not it is in fact a piece of space junk from the 1960s.