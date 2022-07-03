A monster with a huge camera module and a Leica signature

Less than 24 hours left To view Xiaomi 12S seriesBut the leaks don’t stop and Now they reveal the design of the Xiaomi 12S UltraWho will be the greatest role model for the family Main More powerful and complete, especially in matters of photography.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra will have a huge imaging unit. according to leaked photos in xiaoMIUIThe unit will occupy the top third of the back cover, and will integrate into a huge circle what appear to be four cameras, as well as other sensors.

also, Leica’s signature will also be on the unit, in the top left corner. It is worth noting that since the past Mi 11 UltraXiaomi has integrated a huge camera module, although it was due to the small rear screen. Instead, now with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, it seems that the huge unit is entirely due to its cameras.

In another leaked image, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has appeared, and now it is with one of its younger brothers. in this way, confirmed who – which Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro will keep the same design From ancestorsAnd only Xiaomi 12S Ultra will have another aesthetic line.

Of course, the three models of the new series of Pioneer Xiaomi 12S He’ll have Leica’s signature on their cameras.

A couple of important details to mention. the first Makes From Xiaomi 12S Ultra Leaked in June They previously revealed the design of the massive unit, which has now been confirmed. On the other hand, there is another smartphone with a large camera module like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra that is appearing now, and Newcomer to Mexico vivo X80 Prowhich also carries a unit in the upper third of his back.

Two main attractions of the new Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra are expected: the new cameras were developed in collaboration with Leica and the power of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Far from these aspects, it is not known what they will offer, but in a few hours we will know all the details.