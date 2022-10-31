“A mixture of Noir, Buffon and Casillas” Mediotempo

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 31.10.2022 14:07:09

In Mexico has millions of Critics in the press And fans who accuse him of “exaggerating” and expressing his mistakes, but Guillermo Ochoa has been praised in the UK Less than a month from the start World Cup Qatar 2022Stressing that the national team goalkeeper is a mixture of three historical within a framework.

account sportsa British outlet with millions of followers, dedicated Praise the Ochoa notewho is playing the World Cup for the fifth time in Qatar 2022 as part of the trio and third as a starter, after Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, in being the most relevant player to the team.

“In 23 days this man will again be a mixture at his peak of Buffon, Casillas and Neuer. Who knows, who knows”is the aforementioned media message about the tricolor goalkeeper, who achieved worldwide fame with his performances in the last two World Cups.

To be noticed The concept that some fans from other countries use to own a goalkeeperBecause the answers are indicative of great respect for their performances in the World Cup, especially against Brazil and the Netherlands in 2014 and against Germany in 2018, although In Mexico constantly.

His match against Brazil is legendary.“I only see him at the World Cup, but he always lights up” and “Legend says he wakes up for the World Cup and we won’t hear from him again for another four years,” some messages in other languages ​​of the Paco Memo app.

What is sportbibble?

he is Sports editorial on social media Headquartered in Manchester, UK. It is part of the LADbible group and describes itself as “one of the largest communities of sports fans in the world.”

Access to digital platforms is worth highlighting

Over 11 million followers on Facebook

they have 6.5 million on Instagram and on Twitter they add up to 1.7 million, so it is remarkable that they have set their sights on the Mexican goalkeeper to show him to the world.