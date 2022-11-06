A Mendoza judge won re-election to national office

Mario AdaroMinister of the Supreme Court of Mendoza, was re-elected for two years as President of the Federal Institute of Innovation and Technology and justicewhich is a body of the Federal Council of Courts and Supreme Courts of the justice (Ju.Fe.Jus) This leads to digital changes taking place at the national level in the various jurisdictions of the state. Argentina.

“Since before the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working to implement new technologies in justice To streamline operations and make them transparent and efficient with the public as the main objective. He pointed out that what happened in 2020 accelerated the innovation agenda, and in this regard the technical teams were essential to be able to ensure justice for citizens.” administer.

