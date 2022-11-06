A Mendoza judge won re-election to national office

Mario AdaroMinister of the Supreme Court of Mendoza, was re-elected for two years as President of the Federal Institute of Innovation and Technology and justicewhich is a body of the Federal Council of Courts and Supreme Courts of the justice (Ju.Fe.Jus) This leads to digital changes taking place at the national level in the various jurisdictions of the state. Argentina.

“Since before the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working to implement new technologies in justice To streamline operations and make them transparent and efficient with the public as the main objective. He pointed out that what happened in 2020 accelerated the innovation agenda, and in this regard the technical teams were essential to be able to ensure justice for citizens.” administer.

He stressed that “we have to deepen the changes by putting the hub in the cybersecurity agenda and implementing new technologies such as applying artificial intelligence in many processes, and see how we are automating these changes and with Blockchain as a great tool for tracking.”

They officially noted that this institute, which aims to reduce the digital divide between different jurisdictions, took its first big steps in creating a cloud that ended up becoming a federal development tool at the service of all jurisdictions in the country.

It was also expressed that many of the developments were made with the support of the National Ministry of Justice, which financed a “bus justiceIt allows the creation of a digital channel for the secure, traceable and reviewable exchange of electronic documents between the jurisdictions that make up Ju.Fe.Jus, with other regional and federal jurisdictions, as well as public and private entities, thus reducing the response time of justice and the citizen.

On October 24 and 25, Dome Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) The 8th Justice and Technology Conference, where companies dedicated to developing platforms and jurisdictions from across the country exchanged ideas on data processing and artificial intelligence applied in the legal field.

Issues of cybersecurity, technological innovations in the public domain and the need for lawyers programming and implementing artificial intelligence and process automation were addressed. The event was joined by lecturers, judges and technicians from Spain, Paraguay, Chilethe United States and Uruguay.