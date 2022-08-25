A killer clown harasss teenagers on a UK beach

Two teenagers claim to have been harassed before.”killer clown“A 17-year-old and his friend reported it to police in Herne Bay, Kent (United kingdom) on Monday that they were followed by a person in full clown costume, who hid behind a wooden walkway and began to swing.

Killer Clown – UNSPLASH

Although the reported person has not been found and has not been charged with any crime, the mother of one of the children has issued a warning to the other parents asking them to Watch out for “killer clowns” in the area. In a Facebook post, he said: “My 17-year-old came home with his friend and was followed by two people at Hampton Pier and past the park by someone in full clown costume. They were acting weird and walking fast behind them, hiding behind the driveway. [y] They act frightfully as if they are acting like a killer clown.”

“My son and his friend hid for a few minutes, And this clown stood by the garden along the boardwalk swinging from side to side. They ran home. They tried to videotape it, but it was too dark‘, the mother denounces.

Officers confirmed that they were contacted about the incident, which occurred around 10:10 p.m. According to the police, “The person did not attempt to speak to the children and no offenses were identified. A local patrol conducted a search in the area, but no one matched. The description was found .”

In 2016, several incidents were reported in the UK and around the world involving people dressed as clowns trying to intimidate people. Police have reported an increase in calls involving clowns around Halloween, and the charity Childline has been contacted 120 times by the children involved.