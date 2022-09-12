A Jeff Bezos rocket crashes after takeoff

“During today’s flight, the capsule’s exhaust system successfully separated the capsule from the booster engine, affecting the ground. No injuries were reported; all personnel have been counted,” Blue Origin said on Twitter.

At the same time, Video showing the emergency landing of the capsule But not the rest of the missile that crashed, AFP reported.

In 2021, a company rocket successfully completed a space mission with six passengers on board, including Laura, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, the second man to travel to outer space in 1961.

Blue Origin’s semi-orbital flights last only about 11 minutes, from launch to landing, so its passengers have been in space for a very short time.

The rocket takes off vertically and at an altitude of about 75 km, the capsule detaches from the launcher, and continues on its trajectory until it reaches more than 100 km, the Kerman line that marks the beginning of space, the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and beyond. outer space.

Passengers can get out of their seats, float for a few moments in zero gravity, and admire the curvature of the earth through the large windows.

The ejector automatically returns to land on the runway, while the capsule begins free-falling back to the ground, before slowing down by parachute.