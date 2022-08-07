A hit to subscribers: Netflix makes everyone unhappy

The decision of the streaming giant Netflix cannot satisfy viewers and subscribers: it risks losing a lot of followers

A very special and not very convincing year for a giant Netflix. Perhaps the most popular and famous platform in the world, which offers content of different genres in live broadcasts, has not received much acclaim.

Netflix already announced in June that it First half of 2022 In terms of visits and subscriptions, it appears to be in sharp decline. Several cancellations as well as lower ratings for the content provided by the American Broadcasting Corporation.

But now with this latest news Netflix He risks putting a terrible double-edged sword in the middle. On the one hand, it will try to recover revenue and settle balance sheets, but on the other hand It risks losing the following.

Netflix novelty contested by subscribers: stop dual users

A novelty that has already been underway for some time, namely since the beginning of last May. Netflix decided to reshape pricing internationally of their subscriptions and the type of packages.

To try to get as many individual subscriptions as possible, Netflix has started some kind of battle against dual accounts or joint subscriptions. The idea is to avoid the possibility of a single subscription to a channel being used by multiple people at the same time.

So 2022 is the year of high prices and differentiation of subscriptions. Those who want to watch Netflix alone, or invite friends over to their homes without sharing data, can just spend 7.99 € per month For all content (not in HD format).

Who wants to share Netflix instead Two devices max Other than registering, you will have to increase expenses. The cost of double users is equal to €12.99 per month, with the ability to watch everything in Full HD.

Rather high numbers for anyone who wants At least 4 devices at the same time Connected on Netflix, thus also benefiting from Ultra HD/4K viewing. In this case it will be fine to subscribe 17.99 € Monthly, it is obviously divisible between the different users involved.

Big increases, not absolutes, with which Netflix hopes to provide a fair service without losing money. The Italians will now decide whether to continue with the subscriptions or leave the platform.