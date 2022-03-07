A green iPhone, a new Mac Studio, an external display… all that Apple will present on Tuesday, according to the latest rumors

picture : Luke Miani x Ian Zelbo / AppleTrack

We’re 24 hours away from a new hypothetical event that Apple has dubbed “performance peek” (a play on the words between “peak performance” and “performance peek”). The invitation to the event usually gives some clue as to what Apple will offer, but this time we didn’t say anything.

Anyway, this Tuesday’s Apple event was preceded by a slew of rumors, some of which emerged today from the hands of YouTuber Luke Miani and leaker website AppleTrack.

according to the coupleApple will be showing off a brand new computer tomorrow called Mac Studio. It would be a hybrid between the Mac Pro and Mac mini the size of two Macs stacked on top of each other and a plethora of ports. Although they don’t say what processor it will carry, analyst Mark Gurman has in the past predicted a mini version of the Mac Pro in two models: one with an M1 Pro chip and one with a more powerful Apple Silicon chip.

This Mac Studio will be accompanied by a 27-inch external monitor with a design similar to the 24-inch iMac, but with identical black bezels. It appears that it will not have a small LED panel, and therefore will be cheaper than the Pro Display XDR, which will likely still be available as a high-end option among Apple monitors.

Mini and Apple Track point out Plus the green iPhone 13 (just a new color option for the iPhone 13 that was announced in September), and the new iPad Air that will be available in purple, like the latest iPad mini. From the new iPad Air Mark Gorman wrote in FebruaryIt will keep the 2020 design by adding optional 5G connectivity, the A15 Bionic chip that the iPad mini also has, and “Centered Framing” software for FaceTime video calls.

It is also expected that Apple will present these rumors 3rd generation iPhone SE With a stronger processor, 5G connectivity, and improved cameras. Although we finally left it out, it will be the highlight of the event, since this cheapest iPhone model has not been updated since 2020 and could give a new boost to iPhone sales. Of course, keeping the old design with big bezels and the start button we all know.