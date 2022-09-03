A great variety of plants can often be found in the smallest spaces – news from Leipzig

At first glance, the statement seems almost strange, but it is true: the steppes of Eastern Europe are home to a similar number of plant species as the regions of the Amazon rainforest. However, this only becomes apparent if researchers do not count the species over large areas of many hectares.

An international research team led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Wittenberg shows why counting is important even in much smaller areas ranging from a few square meters to a few hundred Jena-Leipzig in the journal ” Nature Ecology & Evolution”. The results could be useful for new, more personalized concepts of nature conservation.

For the study, the team analyzed a data set of nearly 170,000 plant images from all climatic regions of the world. The data includes information on all types of plants present at the site and the coordinates of the respective study area. The data comes from the globally unique vegetation database “sPlot”, housed in iDiv.

“Most studies of global biodiversity to date have been done on a relatively large scale, for example at the provincial or national level. We wanted to see if it makes a difference for forests and other ecosystems when examining smaller areas,” says geological botanist Prof. Dr.. Helge Bruelhead of MLU. With the help of an AI approach, the team investigated, among other things, the relationship between the number of plant species and the size of the respective study areas.

The assessment showed that there are areas on Earth where relatively large study areas can distort the picture: in the steppes of Eastern Europe, Siberia or European Alpine countries, for example, a relatively high level of species diversity can be found in small areas. Accordingly, the significant differences between the tropics, such as the Amazon, and the temperate climatic zones disappear almost completely on a precise spatial scale.

The same applies even to the African tropics, which were previously considered an exception in the world of tropical plants. The tropics have always been among the most species-rich in the world. We asked ourselves why this should not be the case in Africa,” says Dr. Francesco Maria Sabatini, who led the study at Halle and is now conducting research at the University of Bologna.

In fact, there is great variation in the distribution of plant species within the African tropics, according to Lapatini. They are distributed over very large distances, so they are not always recorded when a larger area is scanned. “However, these distribution patterns can only be seen from a bird’s eye view when you look at many small areas,” Sabatini continues.

The study also shows that for other regions that are very species-rich, such as the Cerrado Savannah in Brazil or regions in Southeast Asia, they have nothing to do with the spatial scale at which they are viewed. These findings are also important for species protection: “Ecosystems with high species diversity cannot only be protected in large areas with traditional patchwork-like areas. On the other hand, ecosystems with a high level of biodiversity in small areas can certainly benefit from several areas.” separate protection.

The study was funded by the German Research Foundation.

Study: Sabatini FM et al. Global patterns of alpha diversity of vascular plants. Nature Communications (2022). dui: 10.1038 / s41467-022-32063-z



