A great honor and a great privilege

Lucas Eisenhout, still wearing the HSG Bieberau-Modau jersey, attacks his future team HSG Rodgau Nieder-Roden. The left winger currently still plays for the University of Sydney club HC. © Pflugsdorfer

Lucas Eisenhout was briefly immersed in the fantastic world of handball: the future third-tier player for HSG Rodgau Nieder-Roden participated in the Club World Cup with an Australian team.

DAMMAM/RUDGAO – World handball stars were amazed by German champions SC Magdeburg as they won their opening 41:23 victory over Australia at University of Sydney HC at the IHF Super Globe 2022, and the Club World Cup in Dammam, Saudi Arabia The German threw the ball into the net from the left From the outside: Lucas Eisenhout (25), who was born in Hanau and will be a third-tier player for HSG Rodgau Nieder Rodin as of January 2023, was on the ball for players from the fifth continent. Since June.

As part of his economic studies (in Frankfurt) “It was clear to me that I wanted to spend a semester abroad in an English-speaking area. Because English would be very important in my future career,” says Eisenhout, left wing, who moved to the HSG team Third tier Bieberau-Modau after spending time with top-tier club Rot-Weiss Babenhausen in 2019, didn’t want to give up handball altogether. “That’s why I got involved in Sydney so early,” he says, conducted by former backcourt player Marius Leibald. At TV Großwallstadt, who also studied in Sydney, the connection and then everything happened very quickly.”Sydney is a great city, the university is very good and I was able to continue playing handball. It was a real win-win situation,” Eisenhout enthused. Although the semester didn’t start until August, the Hanau man came down in June for Oceania, the Club World Cup qualifying tournament, with his university.

“Our goal was to win this tournament,” Eisenhout confirms. The university handball players also did not succeed – “even if it was difficult in the final”. University of Sydney HC has dominated title competitions for years and qualified for the Club World Cup ten times. But competition is on the rise. “Handball is growing in Australia,” Lucas Eisenhout reports. In the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, Australians want to play at least an acceptable role. From January 2023, Heidelberg-born Christoph Scholl, former third-tier player for SG Nußloch and current coach of Eisenhuth at University of Sydney HC, will develop and establish handball in Australia. “But the long distances alone are a real challenge,” says Lucas Eisenhout.

Handball doesn’t play a big role on the fifth continent, and there isn’t even a league system. The University of Sydney HC team is mainly made up of students and Europeans or South Americans living in Australia. “In the meantime, there are also a few Australians,” says Eisenhout, “handball is growing, but it’s still strongly European.”

Eisenhuth has been in the Club World Cup with University of Sydney HC in Saudi Arabia for over a week. “The time difference for Australia is eight hours,” Eisenhout says of jet lag. The Australian team trained there for five days before their first competitive match against Magdeburg begins on Tuesday. “We live in the same hotel with the residents of Magdeburg and Barcelona. Then you meet guys like Omar Magnuson in the lobby, it’s kind of surreal. On the ground in the game, you don’t initially realize who is playing the other side. “It’s amazing what boys can do,” said Eisenhout, amazed. With 21:35 against hosts HK Khaleej, Sydney meanwhile lost their second match.

He describes the 25-year-old as “a great honor and a great privilege” to represent Australia in these title fights. In Germany, it may not matter much if SC Magdeburg beats “amateur teams” thousands of kilometers from its homeland. But in Australia, the Club World Cup “is having a positive impact. The sunshine on the continent is huge. The World Cup is helping to cement the sport in Australia,” Eisenhout reports.

But Australia is not just about playing hand and studying. “The Sydney classics were finished in a week,” Eisenhout smiles. Opera House, Harbor Bridge, Bondi Beach. He was also on the Gold Coast for three and a half weeks. “There is so much to see in Australia, the country is very livable,” he says. Even if Eisenhout stayed for another two months in “Down Under”, he had already reached the point where “I think: it’s a shame that time passes so quickly.” But the distance also shows him what he has at home: family and friends. “Australia is great for a while. But not all of life. However, Lucas Eisenhout could imagine returning in a few years’ time to ‘work here for two or three years’.”

Back in Germany, HSG Rodgau Nieder-Roden enters the program from January. After it emerged that the left winger would be traveling abroad for six months, Bieberau-Modau put no obstacles in his way when it came to changing clubs. “Neder Rodin called me and agreed to my plans,” Eisenhout says. The main reason behind his decision to join a new club before leaving Continent 5 was “that I know very well almost all the players in Nieder Roden”. Playing for Johannes von der der or in the youth team at HSG Hanau, Henning Schubert and Niklas Jake were of his antiquity and thus were often his opponents on the ground in his youth. “The environment and the team are just right. That’s why I committed myself to returning in January,” Eisenhout smiles.

And after the sudden relegation of HSG Bieberau-Modau from the third division, he also met some of his former teammates Lars Spieß, Simon Brandt and David Wucherpfennig. And he may score another goal against Magdeburg in the Rodgau shirt. Not in the Club World Cup and maybe not in the league game either. But that will definitely be possible in the DHB Cup.

