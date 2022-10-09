Homepage Sweetened Schwaldfard upper hall

Amateur golfer Simon Minch (right) travels to Kuala Lumpur in November to represent Germany, pictured here with President Jürgen Sattler. © Sandra Rose

Simon Minch participates in the World Amateur Championships in Malaysia. In November, the golfer traveled to Kuala Lumpur to represent Germany.

Oberaula – Simon Minch knows all about sporting successes. And with the pressure weighing on athletes in competitive situations, too. The 52-year-old Oberaulaer can handle it very well. The golfer has yet to prove that on the green lawn of Oberola, in a few weeks he will be starting with Germany’s top amateurs in Malaysia and competing against teams from all over the world – Minch will start in the World Amateur Golf Championship (WAGC), the venue this time is kuala lumpur.

For the native Irishman, who used to be a very successful racer – including event organizer – and coach, that meant packing his bags and heading off to Malaysia with eleven other amateur golfers. The annual competition was canceled last year due to the pandemic. According to the regulations, each country has six finalists, and the canceled competition is now being compensated.

Players from all over the world are the center of attention on the greens – with Simon Minch, Kurhessische Golfclub Oberaula can field a representative as their debut. Players qualified in five different categories of people with disabilities. As club manager Frank Gerhard mentioned, Minch was already in great shape when he qualified. “He has strong nerves and prepares with precision – he is really familiar with the facilities in Kuala Lumpur, and he does it brilliantly.” The fact that Gerhard has an overview is also due to the fact that the Oberaulaer club has been the host of the WAGC for two years – the final of Germany. The Standard Rules apply to golf all over the world. However, there may be different systems for calculating disability. Gerhard describes England and Scotland as true countries of golf, Sweden is developing strongly – and in the United States a golf cart can be found in almost every garage. According to a Swedish study, golfers live on average seven years longer, the club manager explained and is convinced that this is mainly due to the practice of outdoor sports.

The dream came true

For Simon Minch, who runs the Höny-Hof horse farm in Hausen, a dream he didn’t dare come true: “I played in Ireland, but then I didn’t play for 20 years because of a serious knee injury.” says the 52-year-old who has lived in Germany for 30 years. He started exercising again only last year. Even a tasting course brought back his passion for the sport. “The virus hit me again,” he says with a smile. Ultimately, in Malaysia, I’m competing not only for myself, but above all for the club – and for Germany, as Minch explains, not without pride.

The competition also provides him with a unique opportunity to experience the feeling of a round as a professional golfer would. It is also a great experience to meet athletes from all over the world. The 52-year-old explains that he wants to enjoy the ride to the fullest, “but I can’t do that until the last ball is on hole 72.” In fact, the Amateur World Cup is not about prize money, but about fame and glory. It remains to be seen how far Minch can rival the top – but he is ambitious: “I want to achieve a decent result – I owe it to my wife and children, who support me wonderfully.” (Sandra Rose)