A few hours before the solar eclipse! Everything you need to know so you don’t miss out – tell me about science

On October 25, we have our second and last partial solar eclipse of the year. It can be seen from most of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and western parts of Asia. We know very well that most of our readers are from Latin America, so in this article we will focus on the details to enjoy the event online (online).

How do you see the eclipse?

As mentioned at the beginning, this eclipse can be seen across most of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia. If you are in these areas, it is enough to be away from home to notice the action; Always remember to take protective measures for your eyes. If you’re in another area, keep scrolling to find the available streams. Below you can see a vision map.

Eclipse live stream (and free)

Timeandate will broadcast the event starting from 3:30 a.m. Central Mexico Time (GMT-5). To watch it, go to the video below:

The Royal Observatory Greenwich will also have a live broadcast of the partial eclipse on its YouTube channel. Sending starts at 4:05 am CST (GMT-5). To watch the event, click on the video below:

What time does the eclipse start?

Below you can see the times One of the main stages of the eclipse. These times are in Universal Time (UTC); Translate UTC to your local time. You can find the opening hours for your specific location on the website of timeanddate.com.

The beginning of the partial eclipse: October 25, 8:58:21

October 25, 8:58:21 Max Eclipse Point: October 25, 11:00:16

October 25, 11:00:16 End of partial eclipse: October 25, 13:02:11

Keep counting down click here.

How does a solar eclipse happen?

They occur when the moon is between the sun and our planet, blocking its light from an area of ​​the Earth and casting shadows that cause a sudden blackening, which recedes after two minutes. This will be a partial eclipse, and only part of the sun will be blocked, but during a total eclipse, the moon covers the entire disk of the sun.

Protect your eyes!

If you have the opportunity to see a solar eclipse, never look directly at the sun without proper protective eyewear. The sun’s radiation can burn the retina and cause permanent damage and even blindness. To view a solar eclipse safely, wear eclipse goggles or view an image of the eclipsed sun using a pinhole projector.

It is advised that you never look at the sun, either on any day or during an eclipse, without adequate protection. Healthline Little That during a solar eclipse – when the moon temporarily blocks the sunlight – it becomes much easier to look at the sun. But that doesn’t mean you should. Looking directly at the sun, even for a few seconds, can cause serious eye damage.

When ultraviolet rays from the sun enter the eye, they are focused through the lens and reach the retina at the back of the eye. The retina is the light-sensitive tissue that lines the inner surface of the eye. Healthline explains. “Once the retina absorbs ultraviolet rays, it leads to the formation of free radicals. These free radicals begin to oxidize the surrounding tissues. Eventually, they destroy the rods and cones of the photoreceptors of the retina. Oxidative damage is called solar or photoretinopathy.”