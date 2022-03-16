A discovery that prevented him from being in the Guinness Book of Records – Publimetro Chile

A couple from New Zealand went viral a few months ago after a huge potato was found.

Colin and Donna Craig Brown dug up a tuber on their farm that weighed 17 pounds.

Doug (AFP)

In this way, the potato will become the largest in the world, as the previous potato that stated the record was weighing just under 5 kilograms in 2011 in the United Kingdom.

It wasn’t a potato

As mentioned CNNThe couple left the tuber (christened as Doug) in the fridge, waiting for a Guinness World Record to make everything official.

“We take him out every now and then and put him in the sun and let him see the outside world,” Craig Brown told Radio New Zealand.

However, in recent days the couple received bad news, since studies by Guinness proved that they could not be the record holder.

the reason? Doug wasn’t really a potato.

“But how? If we were on the air. Julio replied… 👇 You can’t come and go like thishttps://t.co/14Ri0OcpV2 – Publimetro (PublimetroChile) March 16, 2022

In this sense, the answer they received was that it was actually a gourd tuber.

“What can you say?” said Craig Brown, according to his record Infobae.

Via email, they informed them: “Dear Colin. Unfortunately, the sample is not a potato and is in fact a tuber of a type of pumpkin. For this reason, we unfortunately have to rule out the application.”

Despite this, the couple still keeps Doug in the fridge and their grandchildren always ask to see him. “He is greater than not Papa,” said the man jokingly.