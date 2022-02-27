A diplomatic reception scheduled for Wednesday with Elizabeth II (Buckingham Palace) in the United Kingdom has been cancelled

The British Foreign Secretary on Saturday canceled Wednesday’s diplomatic reception attended by Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Buckingham Palace reported.

“The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary’s advice to postpone the diplomatic reception in Windsor on Wednesday 2 March,” the palace said in a press release.

The authorities did not explain the reason for the decision so far. The 95-year-old has canceled several engagements this week due to his suffering from “mild” symptoms of Covid-19.

The diplomatic services are currently at the forefront of the British response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Liz Truss will be leaving the country “soon” for a “roving diplomatic tour of Europe and the United States”.

Elizabeth II, who on February 6 crossed the 70-year mark on the British throne, tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday.

She was with her eldest son, Prince Charles, on February 8, who two days later tested positive for coronavirus.

By Tuesday, the Queen had already canceled her scheduled online engagements, with Buckingham Palace explaining that she was “still showing mild cold-like symptoms”.

However, on Wednesday he did give a weekly phone interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Since she spent a night in the hospital last October, the King’s appearances have become rare.

But the palace recently announced the resumption of its public activities, including her participation in a ceremony on March 29 in Westminster Abbey to commemorate her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

In addition, four holidays are planned in June to celebrate the “Platinum Jubilee” of the Queen, in her 70-year reign.

