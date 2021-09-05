Sterzing – On the last Sunday in August, the Ötztal Marathon caused a major obstruction to traffic in Wepetal. The hour-long roadblocks from Brenner via Stirzing to Khoven and through the back Bassir Valley were the cause of major traffic jams.

“The result was that many of the guests who arrived either had to wait hours for the flight to their holiday accommodation or even turn back,” says Manfred Folger, head of Wipptal for the Association of Hoteliers & Innkeepers (HGV). Manfred Folger noted that many restaurants, trekking and mountain rail restaurants saw a sharp drop in visitors on said Sunday. Wipptal tourism experts have been drawing attention to the effects of the Ötztal marathon across Wipptal for years.

“Having this cycling event on the last Sunday in August is becoming increasingly problematic because the high tourism season still continues at the end of August and because there are still holidays in many federal states in Germany and therefore there is a large amount of traffic on our roads. So Wipptal tourism experts are now calling on organizers and officials in South Tyrol to choose a period to run the Ötztal Marathon in which the volume of traffic and therefore the burden on guests and locals is less,” HGV Region President Manfred Volger.

State parliament member Helmut Tauber also reported the problem and asked him to help solve the problem. Tauber himself will soon submit a request to the state parliament to find out which authorities will grant permission to drive through South Tyrol, what benefits this marathon will bring to Wipptal and whether there are plans to consider another time period for the Ötztal marathon, says the end of the press release.