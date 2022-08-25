A cry heard even in Australia: This was Jay Vine’s celebration at Vuelta a España | Back to Spain

On Thursday, Australian Jay Fine scored an unforgettable victory in the sixth stage of the 77th edition of the league

. The man from Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrated his first win in a major tournament, by conquering the Peco Gano peak, after a challenging day marked by rain, hail and fog.

The 26-year-old ocean runner stopped the stopwatch at 4 hours 38 minutes, after taking a 181.2-kilometre mountain route, which began in Bilbao. Fine, who took his first win in the UCI WorldTour event, beat two riders of stature Remco Evenepoel (15sec) and Enrique Mas (16sec).

Fine had cautioned in 2022 with a second place finish on the Tour of Turkey and on the Tour of Norway. The Australian has already shown his potential as a climber, winning the Étoile de Besseges classification. These precedents gave him the confidence needed to overcome bad weather on Spanish roads.

The Townsville, Queensland-born cyclist managed to shake off the frustration of approaching the aforementioned titles, screaming at the top of his lungs as he crossed the finish line at Janus Peak. Fine found a member of the Belgian squad and they “merged” in a big hug.

Here we show you Fine’s surplus celebration in the Iberian tour:

Michael Storer was the last Australian to win stages at La Vuelta. The Groupama-FDJ rider stunned last year with wins in the seventh and tenth sections, allowing him to win the mountain classification, with 80 points; 19 more than Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and 29 more than Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Monaco’s Victor Langlotti (Burgos-Bahrain) currently leads the 2022 mountain classification with 13 points. Vine is in second place with 11 points; While the temporary podium was completed by Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis), with the same points as the Australian.