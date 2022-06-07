A caravan of migrants heads towards the United States from southern Mexico

We want a job, says an immigrant in Mexico bound for the US 2:11

(CNN) – A group of about 2,300 people left the city of Tapachula, southern Mexico, for the United States on Monday, according to an official from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The official told CNN that the group consists mainly of Venezuelans, but also includes immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador and Honduras.

The regional migration group, Colectivo de Observación y Monitoreo de Derechos Humanos en el SE México, said in a bulletin that the group mainly included families and children “demanding access to immigration procedures and dignified treatment by the authorities”.

Tapachula, located across the border from Guatemala, is a popular way station for migrants traveling from Central America.

Under Mexican immigration law, immigrants and asylum seekers often have to wait in the area for months with limited job opportunities.

Mexican authorities prevent immigrants from entering the United States 2:14

This convoy was assembled in part in protest of immigration policies and it would take weeks before they reached the southern border of the United States, assuming they all succeeded. Caravans often decrease in size as they move north.

The Migrant caravans They’ve been out of Tapachula regularly over the past year, although this week seems to be one of the biggest.