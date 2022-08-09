A breeder ant is among 139 new species classified in Australia

Sydney (Australia), August 9. An Australian ant working as a “babysitter” for the caterpillar of the jewel butterfly Bulloak, an endangered winged insect, is part of a list of 139 new species of animals and plants categorized by scientists from the oceanic country, the government reported Tuesday. Sources.

Newly described and already known to scientists and the community, the Australian government scientific research agency, CSIRO, said in a statement that the newly described ants, Anonychomyrma inclinata, play a “very special” role in protecting the fragile ecosystem in the oceanic nation.

CSIRO explained that this “nanny” ant lives in a symbiotic relationship with the caterpillar of the Bulloak jewel butterfly (Hypochrysops piceatus), the second rarest butterfly in Australia and on the endangered species list.

Both species dwell under the bark of the Bulloak tree (Allocasuarina luehmannii), which is found in woodland areas of northeastern Australia and protects caterpillars from the scorching sun and from predators such as flies, which try to incubate their eggs on their bodies. .

In this habitat, “nanny” ants are responsible for moving the larvae at night to the soft leaves of the bull tree, which is the only food they eat, CSIRO entomologist David Yeates explained.

“These ants receive a sugary gift (the secretion of honeydew) from the larvae,” Yates said in a statement issued by a government agency.

In addition to this “nanny” ant, Australian scientists last year named and classified another 116 insects, four species of fish, a frog, and three plants, as well as 14 invertebrates, including eleven jumping spiders, millipedes, and earthworms. And the seashell that was inside a fish.

CSIRO added that with only 25 percent of Australian species known to science, scientific names are essential to a better understanding of the oceanic nation’s vast ecosystems, which include many of the world’s endemic and unique animals and plants. EFE

