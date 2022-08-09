EFE.- An Australian ant working as a “babysitter” for the caterpillar of the jewel butterfly Bulloak, an endangered winged insect, is part of a list of 139 new species of animals and plants categorized by scientists from the oceanic country, the government reported Tuesday. Sources.

The Australian Government Scientific Research Agency, CSIRO, said in a statement that The newly named and named ant Anonychomyrma inclinatawhich was already well known by scientists and society, plays a “very special” role in protecting the fragile ecosystem of the oceanic country.

CSIRO explained that this “nanny” ant lives in it Symbiotic relationship with caterpillar of the gem butterfly Bulloak (Hypochrysops piceatus)the second rarest butterfly in Australia and is listed on the endangered species list.

Both species dwell under the bark of the Bulloak tree (Allocasuarina luehmannii), which is found in woodland areas of northeastern Australia and protects caterpillars from the scorching sun and from predators such as flies, which try to incubate their eggs on their bodies. .

A breeder ant among 139 new species identified in Australia

In this habitat, “nanny” ants are responsible for moving caterpillars at night to the soft leaves of the bull tree, the only food they eat, CSIRO entomologist David Yeates explained.

for this service, These ants ‘receive a sugar treatment (honey bee secretion) from the larvae’Yates detailed in a statement issued by the government agency.

In addition to this “nanny” ant, Australian scientists have christened and classified 116 other insects last year.four species of fish, a frog, and three plants, as well as 14 invertebrates, including eleven jumping spiders, millipedes, earthworms, and a seashell contained within a fish.

CSIRO added that with only 25 percent of Australian species known to science, scientific names are essential to a better understanding of the oceanic nation’s vast ecosystems, which include many of the world’s endemic and unique animals and plants.

