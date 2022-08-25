A 4 billion year old piece of Earth’s crust in Australia

The recently found piece in Australia is about 4,000 million years old. This indicates, according to Maximilian Druelner, a researcher at Curtin University (Australia) who took part in the study, that something special happened at that time in the history of our planet.

“Comparing our findings with existing data, it appears that many regions around the world experienced similar timing for early crust formation and preservation,” said Druelner. “This refers to a A great change in the evolution of the earth About four billion years ago, when the meteorite bombardment subsided, the crust settled and life on Earth began to establish itself.”

The ancient piece is located near an area containing the oldest minerals on Earth, in Jack Hills. There, scientists discovered very small minerals called zircon, which will be 4.4 billion years old. Although the rocks that once contained it have eroded away, the tiny zircons have managed to survive. The rocks surrounding Jack’s Hills aren’t new either, with some of the rocks known as Terrana Narrier being 3.7 billion years old.

Sediment features near the area hinted that there may be older crust buried under surface rocks and sediments. The researchers then decided to analyze zircon in the sediments of the Scott Coastal Plain, south of Perth. These sediments, in particular, eroded from the deep rocks of the Australian continent.

To conduct their study, the researchers Powerful laser beams were applied to zircon Then they analyzed the composition of two pairs of radioactive elements fired by the laser, uranium, lead, lutetium and hafnium. Copies of these elements in zircon disintegrate over billions of years. The relative amounts of each isotope tell the researchers how long the elements have decayed, providing a “clock” indicative of the age of the zircon. Dating revealed that the rocks containing these minerals were formed between 3.8 and 4 billion years ago.

Consult scientists to find out the source of the minerals Data collected by satellite. Since the Earth’s crust is not the same thickness everywhere, gravity varies slightly from place to place. By measuring the variance in gravity, you can tell how thick the crust is in different areas. Gravity data obtained revealed a thick patch of crust in southwestern Western Australia, which is likely where the ancient crust was buried.

As the researchers published in their study, The piece of crust covers an area of ​​100,000 square kilometers It was buried tens of kilometers below the surface. Gold and iron deposits are located at the edge of the ancient crust, indicating that this ancient piece may have been important for the formation of rocks and minerals in the area.

In their study, the researchers noted that if they could understand how this 4-billion-year-old crust was formed, they could get more information about formation of continents. This period laid the foundations for the planet as we know it today, but few traces of the first Earth survived the constant disturbance of the planet’s surface.

“This piece of crust has survived several mountain-building events between Australia, India and Antarctica,” said Druelner.

Reference: Droellner, M., Kirkland, C. et. to me. Primitive Hady-Irarch bird persisting in West Yelgarn Craton, Western Australia. 2022. Newfoundland. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1111/ter.12610