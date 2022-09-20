A 380 million-year-old fossilized heart has been discovered in Australia

Curtin University released a file The discovery of a heart that is 380 million years old, the oldest heart ever found, Together with a separate fossilized stomach, intestines and liver in ancient jaw fish.

Research published in the scientific journal, Sciencessheds “new light on the evolution of our bodies” by finding that The position of the organs in the body of arthropodsan extinct class of armored fish that flourished during the Devonian period from 419.2 million years ago to 358.9 million years ago, resembling the anatomy of a modern shark, Provide new and vital evolutionary evidence.

Principal Investigator John Curtinthe teacher Kate Triangstickof the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences and the Western Australian Museum, stressed that the scientific discovery draws attention because The soft tissues of ancient species have rarely been preserved It is also rare to find 3D protection.

“As a paleontologist who has studied fossils for more than 20 years, I was very surprised to find a beautifully preserved 3D heart of a 380 million year old ancestor,” Professor Trinajstic said.

“Evolution is often thought of as a series of small steps, but these are ancient fossils Indicates that there is a larger gap between the jawless and jawless vertebrates. These fish literally have their hearts in their mouths and under their gills, just like the sharks of today.”

The report from the Australian State University shows that the discovery of mineral organs, in combination with previous findings of muscle and embryology, makes the gogo arthropods the best understood jaw-stem vertebrate, allowing to elucidate the evolutionary shift in the line towards living jawed vertebrates, Includes mammals and humans.

Trinajstic explain it in detail These features evolved in these early vertebratesoffers a unique window into how the head and neck area changes to accommodate the jaws, a crucial stage in the development of our bodies.

“For the first time, we can see all the organs together in an early jawed fish, and we were particularly surprised to learn that they were no different from ours,” Professor Trinagistic said.

“However, there was a fundamental difference: the livers were large and allowed the fish to remain afloat, just as sharks do today. Some bony fish today, such as the lungfish and the basher, have lungs that developed from their swim bladders, but it was important that we did not find any evidence of lungs in any of the extinct armored fish we examined, suggesting that they evolved independently in bony fish at a certain time. Later.”

Curtin University noted that gogo trainingin the Kimberley area in Western part of Australiawhere the fossils were collected, was originally a big coral reefs.

At the same time, he says that with the help of scientists from Australian Organization for Nuclear Science and Technology in Sydney and European Synchrotron Radiation Facility In France, researchers used synchrotron X-rays to scan samples, still embedded in limestone concrete, and build three-dimensional structures. Images of the soft tissue inside based on the different densities of minerals deposited by bacteria and the surrounding rock matrix.

Co-author, Professor John Longof Flinders University, said: "These new discoveries of soft organs in these ancient fish are truly the dreams of paleontologists, because without a doubt these fossils are the best preserved in the world for this time. They show the value of juju fossils in understanding the great strides in our distant evolution. They have given us Gogo's first in the world, from the origins of the genus to the oldest vertebrate core, and is now one of the most important fossil sites in the world. It is time to seriously consider the site as a World Heritage Site."

The report specifies that soft tissue The juju fish are preserved in three dimensions Experts described it as “truly extraordinary”.

The researchers also report in this report that most cases of soft tissue preservation are found in flattened fossils, where the soft anatomy is little more than a speck on the rock. They add how fortunate they are that modern scanning techniques allow fragile soft tissues to be studied without destroying them. “Two decades ago, the project was impossible.”