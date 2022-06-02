A 14th century samurai sword was found in a car on the Swiss border

The sword dates back to 1353 and is worth about $700,000. Photography: BAZG

Swiss customs authorities An ancient Japanese samurai sword nearly 700 years old has been discovered during a routine inspection of a car after it was imported illegally.

The Federal Office of Customs and Border Security said in a statement The katana sword, which dates back to 1353 and is worth 650,000 euros ($697,823), It was discovered in a car with a Swiss license plate during a routine search near Zurich after it was smuggled into the country.

Various other items were also found in the car, including an old book, contract and sales document.

The driver, who was accompanied by his daughter, did not register things at the Täingen border crossing from Germany.

Customs authorities They launched a criminal investigation and determined that the driver was not the owner of the items, but picked up the sword in Stuttgart at the request of the employer.

A samurai sword found in a car during a routine search near Zurich.

Customs experts found that importing the ancient sword should be considered a violation of Switzerland’s Transfer of Cultural Property Act, a law aimed at preserving humanity’s cultural heritage and preventing theft, looting, and the illegal import and export of cultural goods.

after investigation, Regional authorities have imposed fines of more than 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,226) on their employer for the apparent violation..

Meanwhile, customs authorities said they collected nearly CHF54,000 ($56,433) in value-added tax from the driver, who faced up to CHF800,000 ($836,181) in additional fines.

