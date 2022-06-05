96 makes himself younger – will Selby be the next David Raum?

96 makes himself younger than 35 with three transfers: Aiken Celebi (21) comes to Niklas Holt (32), Lars Jendorf (20) to Mike Frantz (35), and goalkeeper Tony Stahl (22) replaces Martin Hansen (31) .. Will he turn New coach Stefan Little Celebi to star like David Raum?

Hanover.Frank Fahrenhorst looks a little sad. But not because of his job. The former 96 defender is satisfied as a coach at the Stuttgart U-21 club. Instead, the 44-year-old lost out on Friday’s best performance. “It’s always a pity to lose such a good player,” Fahrenhorst says of the move from Eiken Celebi to Hannover 96. “But his step into the professional field comes at the right time for him.” He got 96 left-backs on a free transfer. 96 Head coach Marcus Mann written off for a double transfer – Eric Ullmann comes on a free transfer from RB Leipzig to midfield. Man takes over Ullman – and makes Team 96 a lot smaller.

Celebi (21) instead of Niklas Holt (32), Ullmann (19) instead of Mike Frantz (35) – this makes 96 17 years younger. And the average should continue to decline. Goalkeeper Martin Hansen is already looking for a new club, and the 31-year-old would have been number three. Instead, explained 96 Friday evening, Cottbus regular goalkeeper Tony Stahl (22). 96 fall into the fountain of youth – the team is 35 years fresher than before.