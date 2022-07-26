90PLUS | Werner return to Leipzig in the room!

News

news | Timo Werner lived two varying years at Chelsea. Departure in the summer seems possible, even back to RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner: Rebooting at RB Leipzig is an option

During the Chelsea training camp in the USA Timo Werner (26) Sit and watch. Not through particularly convincing performances, but through a statement regarding his plans. “I can be happy anywhere. It is clear that I want and must play more, firstly to be in good shape for the World Cup and secondly to have the opportunity to play in the World Cup”, emphasized the striker.

The German player has had the most successful time of his career with RB Leipzig. According to the information received from Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg Return there will be an option for all parties. However, there is still a long way to go.

Between 2016 and 2020, Werner scored 93 goals in 158 official matches and played 40 times with his teammate. The right foot, who trained at FC Stuttgart, later moved to Chelsea for around 53 million euros.

(Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)