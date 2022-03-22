90 Plus | Kante and Jiro are supporters: Matuidi establishes technology investment funds for athletes

other countries…

news | Blaise Matuidi is no longer a major player at Inter Miami. Therefore, he devoted himself to other activities and found the support of his prominent former colleagues.

Matuidi & Co. want to use the financial power to grow new companies

Blaise Matuidi (34) He moved from Juventus to Inter Miami in the summer of 2020. After two average seasons, he moved to the second row despite the current contract and will not play there again. The 2018 world champion used his spare time by setting up a technology investment fund for athletes.

Win for the project N’Golo Kanti (30) and Olivier Giroud (35) companions. The trio will combine their financial power and social media influence to help new businesses grow.

Matuidi You want to show the players that they have great opportunities off the field. “When I see athletes here in the United States, I think they have something different from European athletes and the difference is that they know the business. They are experts in their field, but they are also very focused on other things in life, especially business.” Explained in a conversation with guardians.

