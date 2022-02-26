These are the 8 most important aspects that you should take into consideration before moving from Android to iPhone.

Changing phones is a hard task Transfer all contacts, apps and photos from the old smartphone to the new onebut if we also change the operating system in addition to changing the hardware, things get complicated because iOS User Experience and Android It’s completely different.

For this reason, we will share today Reddit user reflections Which is widely spread 8 things you should know before moving from Android to iPhone.

Move to iOS app does not transfer all the content on your Android device

The first thing we need to do when buying a mobile device from manzana It is to transfer all the content from our Android mobile phone to our new iPhone. To make this task easier, we have the app Go to iOSHowever, this application does not allow us to transfer everything we have on our Android mobile phone to iPhone, since Messages cannot be transferred. A Reddit user tells us he had to purchase a paid app to make this migration, but now every time he sends or receives an iMessage, a new thread is started instead of the message appearing in the original conversation.

Notifications from native Apple apps will continue to get to you, even if you uninstall them

iOS has its own ecosystem of native apps and one of the most unique is Calendar, which allows you to import all the events you’ve saved to your Google accounts, but if you want to keep using a calendar Google on iPhone You will have to disable notifications in the Apple Calendar, because if you simply uninstall them, they will continue to arrive.

iCloud will send you a daily notification if you’re already over 5GB of the free version

Apple’s cloud storage service, iCloud, has Free 5 GB version It allows you to save your contacts, messages, photos or passwords, but once you have already filled those 5 GB, you will receive Daily notification to remind you that you can expand your storage space With one of the payment methods, called iCloud Plus.

Apple “forces” you to use its apps

On Android, when a friend sends you a location from the Apple Maps app, it can be opened in Google Maps, but on iPhone It only allows you to open this website in the original iOS app.

Something similar happens with the web browser, since Safari is more complete than Google Chrome, since its iOS version lacks some basic functions like Search the page or Open the desktop version.

The iPhone does not have a fingerprint scanner.

If you are thinking of replacing your Android device with an iPhone, you should also keep in mind that the Apple smartphone It does not have a fingerprint sensor To unlock the screen, since it only has a facial recognition system called FaceID, which, You still don’t work if you have the maskDespite the fact that the American giant announced that it has released an update to include this functionality on all its mobile devices.

iPhone Bluetooth not working properly with non-Apple wireless headphones

According to this Reddit user, the iPhone’s Bluetooth doesn’t work well with a pair of non-Apple wireless headphones, such as Do not connect automatically And when you try to contact them by clicking on their name, it gives you an error and You have to reconnect them again. This does not happen every time, but it happens at least once a day.

3 things iOS is still better than Android in 2021

Siri is not for everyone

If you are used to using a file Google Assistant To perform all kinds of tasks, you should keep in mind that the iPhone’s default assistant, Siri, It does not have as many functions as Google Besides, so that he understands what you are saying First, you will have to learn his basic commands.

Android Auto is better than CarPlay

If you are one of those who usually use Android Auto on your car trips, you should know that Apple’s alternative to this service, CarPlay, is not as complete as the first, as you can Use Google Maps and see the song playing in your music player at the bottom of the screen Without having to switch apps, which is not possible with CarPlay.

