8 new apps in the past weeks that we recommend you to try

These 8 new apps from Play Store are worthwhile, try them out!

If you are browsing files Google Play Store looking for new free apps Of all kinds, you are in luck that we chose you this time Top 8 New Apps Recently Appearing on the App Store Google.

In this collection you will be able to find really useful free apps like Video DownloaderQR Code Scanner – QR Reader safe camera Or an amazing VPN profile.

MP3 music download

The first app on this list is Music Downloader Mp3 Download, which is a free app that you can use Find, download and play royalty-free music in MP3 format Anywhere and in a really simple way.

Video Downloader

If what you are interested in is downloading videos and photos rather than downloading music, you will love Video Downloader, because this free app allows you to Download videos and photos From platforms like Instagramor Twitter or Facebook And see them whenever you want thanks Its integrated player.

Equalizer and Bass Boost

Equalizer and bass booster is a free app with which you can Improve the quality and amplify the sound of your favorite music Thanks to the 10-band equalizer and Audio boosting and audio boosting effects.

QR Code Scanner – QR Reader

QR Code Scanner is a complete QR code reader that allows you to scan it Not only with the back camera but also with the front camera. In addition, with this application, you can also generate QR codes, barcodes and Save it to share with whoever you want.

One of the main advantages of this application compared to other similar features is that QR Code Scanner – QR Reader encodes all information of QR codes as Pages, web, texts, contacts, events, emails, phones, Wi-Fi, and locations.

QR Code Scanner – QR Reader is Completely free app, with ads, but no in-app purchases You can download it from the link that we leave you under these lines.

safe camera

Secure Camera is a new camera app for Android Focus on privacy and security Which includes different modes for taking photos, recording videos, and even scanning QR codes.

In addition, this application is as complete as any other similar tool, because it contains Portrait mode, HDR, auto mode, night vision and face retouching.

The safe camera is Free app without ads or in-app purchases Created by the developers of Graphene OS, a private and secure mobile operating system Compatible with Android apps.

Safe PDF Viewer

In addition to the secure camera, the developers of Graphene OS have also published another app on Google Play, which is Safe PDF ViewerAn all-in-one PDF reader focused on privacy and security It does not ask us any permission to run.

Like Secure Camera, this app is completely free and Lacks both ads and in-app purchases.

AniMixPlay – HD Anime

If you like animation, you should try AniMixPlayan app that has just arrived in the Play Store and will let you enjoy it Thousands of episodes of your favorite cartoons in HD quality.

AniMixPlay – HD Anime en Completely free app, with ads, but no integrated purchases You can download it from the direct link that we leave for you below.

Amazing VPN

The last app on this list is Amazing VPNA fast, secure, and free VPN that lets you do that Access blocked websites and applications, browse the Internet, and watch videos securely and anonymously.

Amazing VPN has More than 6000 virtual private servers located in more than 70 locations around the worldIt uses high level encryption protocols like IP Masquerade and DNS and has been very easy to use since then No registration or login required to start using it.

Related topics: free apps

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros and without time Subscribe to Disney+!