8 new apps in the past weeks that we recommend you to try

These 8 new apps from Play Store are worthwhile, try them out!

Every week we update Our list with the best new apps and games for Android With all free apps that reach Google Play Storebut to prevent any rough diamonds from escaping from us, from time to time we compile the best ones for you and bring them to you so that you can identify them.

On this occasion, we come to recommend 8 New Apps From The Last Few Weeks You Must Try.

Within this selection you will find useful free apps like Barcode and QR ScannerEncryption Calculator, Fast VPN, or Reverse image search.

Barcode and QR Scanner

The first app we recommend is Barcode Scanner and QR, which is a simple but complete tool that you can use Scan all kinds of QR codes and barcodesBecause it supports all formats of both.

But not only that, because this free app also allows you to Create your own QR codes To share with your customers if you have a business or with your friends and family via social networks.

easy lens

Easy Lens is a free application that allows you to Translate documents and photos by simply pointing your mobile camera at them.

With this application you can Document translationidentify and translate object labels, recognize famous people from their photos or Find out the country of the thing or a celebrity.

Easy Lens is too Translate your dog’s bark To know when he’s hungry or when he wants to go for a walk, although at this point you’ll allow us to be somewhat skeptical.

coding calculator

If you usually buy or sell cryptocurrency or if you are just thinking about getting your first cryptocurrency, you will love Crypto Calculator, a free app that you can Find out the exchange rates of all cryptocurrencies and also calculate the conversion rate for them.

locket widget

Locket Widget is an application that will allow you to Share photos with your friends and see the photos they send you directly on the home screen of your mobile phone.

The operation of this application is very simple: when a friend sends you a picture, you can see it in the Locket Widget and simply reply to you Touch the gadget and take a picture and send it to him so he can see it on the home screen of your mobile phone.

fastvpn

With Fast VPN you can Browse in a stable and secure way and access content that is blocked in your country Connecting to more than 100 servers This tool has spread in more than 50 countries, among which Spain, USA, UK, Germany or France.

fast vpn is Completely free app with ads You can download it from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

Make Money Online – Earn Cash

We already talked about Best apps to make money using your mobile phoneAnd the latest such app to hit Google Play is Earn Money Online – Win Cash, a tool with which you can get some extra cash. Play classic roulette and scratch cards, and complete surveys And test all kinds of games for your mobile phone.

Earn Money Online – Win Cash allows you to exchange the money you have collected through online payment platforms Like Google Pay or PayPal.

Reverse image search

Reverse Image Search, as its name suggests, is a free application that allows you to use reverse image search Learn about plants, things, or people and find similar products.

With this application you can Select the image source and select all web links that appear in it. Reverse image search allows you to search a photo you took from your mobile phone camera or In a file you downloaded from the Internet.

Once the reverse image search shows you all the results of the respective image, you can Choose multiple search enginesincluding both The Google Like Bing and Compare the results of each of them.

Booster & Antivirus

The last app on this list is Booster & Antivirus, a complete tool with which you can protect your device with an antivirus and boost its performance Free up storage space and RAM.

But not only that, because this free application also allows you to optimize the consumption of your device to save battery and cooling the station’s CPU to Prevent overheating.

