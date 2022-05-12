8 million new subscribers

Disney + announced its financial results for the first quarter of last year, during which it announced 7.9 million new subscribers added. These are very different results from those revealed by Netflix Quarterly a few weeks ago.

Total, Disney+ has a total of 87.6 million subscribers, excluding 50.1 million Disney Plus hotstar subscribers. In the US and Canada alone, Mickey Mouse has more than 7.1 million subscribers compared to last year, 44.4 million to be exact.

The entertainment giant explained that the number of subscribers to its streaming offerings, which include Hulu and ESPN Plus, has grown to more than 205 million. An increase of 196.4 million in January.

As we’ve explained, Netflix experienced its first loss of subscribers in over 10 years, which set off a major wake-up call for Reed Hastings, which has taken a series of measures to prevent this hemorrhage affecting the service. According to the latest rumors, Netflix would like to speed up stopping account sharing and launching economic subscriptions with ads, so much so that there is talk of it debuting already by the end of the year, in the fourth quarter of 2022.