777 Partners, the fund Genoa wants

It seems that the sale of Genoa is becoming more realistic. Enrico Preziosi is in advanced negotiations with 777 Partners, a US fund also interested in taking over the majority of Seville. The deadline for the final end of the negotiations has been set for October 15, but there is a lot of optimism on both sides for a full agreement.

But who are the 777 Partners? is a private investment firm founded in 2015 by Stephen Pascoe and Josh Wonder, as a result of a management purchase of SuttonPark Capital from PennantPark, which invests with a strong focus on financial services.

Who is 777 Partners, Investments and Portfolios

The Miami-based 777 Partners initially applied their expertise to underwriting and financing complex assets, then diversified into a broad spectrum of financial services firms, asset creators, technology and financial services providers.

In recent years, the company has expanded its mandate to invest in various sectors, including insurance, aviation and entertainment. 777 Partners offers a portfolio of 49 companies, among which many names directly related to the sports field stand out, such as Media 1190 Sports and Fanatiz, the women’s football promotion company Ata Football or the main basketball club in the capital of the United Kingdom, the Lions of London.

777 Partners have already been in European football since 2018, when they acquired 6% of Sevilla. The club’s small shareholders demanded his expulsion from the board of directors, but as reported in the nineteenth century, the fund decided to declare battle, allied with former president José María del Nido Benavente for control of the company.