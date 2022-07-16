7 New Apps In The Past Weeks We Recommend You To Try

We recommend 7 new apps from Play Store worthwhile, give it a try!

Every week they land on Google Play Store the new Free Android Apps Of all kinds and among all of them we choose the best to include in them Our updated list with the best new apps and games for Android.

But, to avoid losing any rough diamonds, we collect them every week Apps that have recently arrived in the App Store The Google And we present it to you so that you can meet her.

Thus, we have chosen for you today a total of 7 New Play Store Apps You Must Try.

PDF Reader & Viewer

The first new app we recommend from Google Play is PDF Reader & Viewera simple but complete tool with which you can not only read any document or PDF file, but also Merge multiple pdf files into one file.

This app also has a useful function called PDF Audio Reader that will read aloud any PDF document for you to listen to as if it was a podcast.

PDF Reader & Viewer en Completely free app, no ads or in-app purchases You can download it from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

Free Download PDF Reader & Viewer

ONYPhone player

If you are looking for a simple and practical launcher for an elderly person who is not straightforward with customization layers launchers for Android mobile phones, ONYPhone Launcher is just what you need.

ONYPhone Launcher is an application launcher designed for the elderly and has a stylish and intuitive interface that provides you with A simplified home screen so you can access your favorite apps quickly and easily.

Also, ONYPhone Launcher Accessing device settings in a very easy way It is ad-free, giving you peace of mind that the person using it will not have to worry about annoying banner ads.

ONYPhone Launcher is a free app, but in order to use it, you will have to pay 28 SGD for one time, About 20 euros to change. Anyway, this app offers you 7-day trial period To try it before you buy.

Download ONYPhone Launcher for free

unlimited vpn

If you are looking for a free VPN for Android, try Unlimited VPN, an app that just arrived on the Google Play Store and you will be able to use Browse the Internet safely and access multimedia content that is restricted in your country.

Free Download Unlimited VPN

Atube Catcher Mp4 Downloader

Another new app on Google Play that you must try is Atube Catcher Mp4 Downloader, a free app that allows you to Download photos, music and videos from a variety of social platforms.

Atube Catcher Mp4 Downloader includes files A web browser so you can access the content you want to download from the app itself And a built-in player so you can do it Play downloaded files directly from the app.

Free Download Atube Catcher Mp4 Downloader

CoinPlix

CoinPlix is ​​a free application with which you can Earn extra money just by completing some tasks, answering surveys and playing super fun games.

As you perform these actions, you will collect points that you can do later Exchange cash through PayPal online payment platform.

Download CoinPlix for free

Torrent – Torrent Search

If you usually download torrents directly from your Android mobile phone, then surely you are interested in Torrentio, a free torrent search app that you can use Quickly locate movies, series, books and music to download with your favorite torrent client.

One of the main features of Torrentio is that it shows you useful information about each torrent file like Its size, loading date or current seed.

Free Download Torrentio – Torrent Search

iPhoneMessage

If you love the iOS Messages app, you can now also get it on your Android thanks to iPhone Message, an iMessage-based messaging app with which you can Send and receive SMS messages, share photos, videos, documents or emojis with your friends, and create private conversations with the contacts of your choice.

iPhone message also lets you Schedule SMS sending and filter SPAM So as not to spoil your inbox.

iPhone Message en Free app with ads and in-app purchases You can download it from the direct link to Google Play that we leave for you below.

Download iPhone Messages for Free