7.6-magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea generates tsunami warning and leaves at least 5 dead | USGS | Globalism

At least five people were killed on Sunday in a 7.6-magnitude earthquake Papua New Guinea, which destroyed buildings, caused landslides, and left many injured. Residents of several northern towns reported a strong mid-morning tremor that cracked roads and damaged several buildings.

Rep. Casey Swang, from the district, pointed this out At least two people died in some mountain villagesHe added that four other victims were taken to hospital in critical condition.

“There was very serious damage,” The deputy told AFP. As detailed, the landslide buried many homes and left another town “split in two,” as people “lost their homes.”

Papua New Guinea earthquake with initial magnitude of 7.6

In addition, three miners died and were buried.

In addition, three miners died and were buried.

Communications in the area are unstable and paved roads are scarce, so at the moment it is difficult to balance the damage.

Strong shaking from the 7.6 earthquake in Papua New Guinea, video from the town located about 80 km from the epicenter.

Small airlines and missionary groups took part in the rescue effort to airlift some of the wounded.

“It is very difficult because of the terrain and the weather. It is a huge challenge”said Nelly Bomay of Manolos Aviation.

This image from the One Nikes exhibit shows damage to Wawin National Secondary School, near the city of Lae, after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Papua New Guinea. (Agence France Presse).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 67 km from the city of Kainanto, at a depth of 61 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The telluric movement was felt in the capital, Port Moresby, 480 km away.

Residents of Lai and Madang, close to the epicenter, told AFP that they felt more powerful than previous quakes.

“Very strong, everything was like sitting in the sea, buoyancy”, Hevi Abukor, a worker at the Jes Abyan resort, near the coastal city of Madang, said.

The prime minister, James Marab, said the quake was “tremendous” and advised residents to exercise caution and seek refuge in higher ground. However, he said he expects the damage to be less significant than in 2018, when another earthquake killed at least 126 people.

Papua New Guinea is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, which makes it prone to earthquakes.