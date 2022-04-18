6 strange facts about the capital

When most people think of a trip to the United States, they think of Los Angeles. Because the second largest city in the United States is one of the most popular travel destinations. KUKKSI brings you some fun facts about the city where Hollywood is based.

Los Angeles has several million residents and at least a few tourists each year. Of course, with such a huge city and a long history, there are also some interesting and curious facts that you may not have known yet. For example, did you know that the name of the city is completely different? Or is it illegal to sleep in a parked car?

Weirdest facts about Los Angeles

No other city has such a high density of vehicles. So most cars in a small space. This is exactly why Los Angeles also has the highest smog load in the entire world.

By the way, it is forbidden to sleep on Los Angeles in a parked car. There is a law for that. As a tourist, you should be sure to find a roof over your head in time.

In fact, the full name of Los Angeles is completely different. Strictly speaking, the full name is “El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora la Reina de los Angeles de Porciuncula”.

On “Muscle Beach” or “Venice Beach”, as the beach is actually called, you will meet a large number of bodybuilders who train there and meet regularly. So if sport means a lot to you, you should stop there during a trip to the city.

In 1994, a man dressed as a reaper was arrested and simply stood in front of old people’s windows. He just wanted to scare her.

Although Los Angeles is the largest city in California, it is not the capital. Because this is Sacramento. Its population is eight times less. In 2019, there were still about 500,000 inhabitants. About four million live in Los Angeles.