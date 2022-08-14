6 bad habits that are killing your laptop battery and how to change them

batteries laptop They usually have a useful life cycle. However, there are certain habits that can help prolong it or, on the contrary, harm it. For this reason, knowing what to do is key, but above all, What you should not do

Laptops often offer indicators that can be vital to your health if taken care of in a timely manner. For example, yes Reheat A lot of it is due to something going wrong, and in the long run, it can lead to overheating that you end up with.

Was it plugged in all the time? It also affects its performance in the long run. soil? Another factor is more decisive than you might think. s Just like with cell phonesThere are certain things you should avoid doing.

Here are six tips to take better care of your laptop battery, and this ally is definitely your everyday work tool.

Constantly charging the battery



Charging it all the time is also bad. Photo: shutterstock



It’s one of the most common mistakes, despite the fact that most users already know they don’t have to: having a PC constantly plugged in is bad for the battery.

Doing so increases the burden on the team and causes light but gradual damage. If the laptop is charged for several hours during the day, the capacity degrades by 70% in just three years. A moment when the team really needs a new one.

Solution: Unplug the laptop once it reaches 100% and charge it when needed.

Hot, cold: both plus and bad

Exposing batteries to extreme temperatures is bad for lithium-ion cells. If your laptop is left in a car, where it can be exposed to the sun for hours, it will likely affect its performance. performance.

It can also be affected if the user lives in an area with near-zero temperatures and does not take the necessary precautions to be in a place where these cold conditions do not reach.

solution: Store the computer in a place at room temperature.

Download it completely



The charger should not always be connected.



Lithium-ion batteries last longer when charged at only 40 to 80 percent. If you leave the battery too empty, it may shorten its life. This is true if you keep the battery above 80% for a long time.

Some laptop brands allow you to select only the charge-to-charge ratio 80% To help extend battery life. This feature is supported by manufacturers through their own apps. Other brands are using the free Battery Limiter app for Windows.

On macOS for example, you can use AIdente to set a charging limit for your laptop, or you can use Apple’s Enhanced Charging feature if you maintain a regular schedule.

solution: Do not let it empty completely and do not plug it in all the time. In addition, there is good news: many laptop manufacturers now offer long-lasting modes that preserve battery life. drums To help solve this problem.

Many programs are open



Chrome: Don’t use too many Foto Pexels tabs



In addition to affecting the performance of the computer, the presence of many open programs makes the processor work at a heavier level in terms of workload.

For this reason, many users ignore the fact that having many tabs in a browser can complicate more than it can help (in addition to being a barrier to productivity many times over).

solutionThe Golden Rule: Keep your desktop and apps “simple”.

In addition to closing other programs while performing a single task, you might consider enabling Airplane mode in Windows or turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in macOS, if you know you’ll be editing a document without having to access the web. In addition to reducing distractions, Airplane mode eliminates the source The battery is very depleted.

Don’t let your laptop “breathe”

Most laptops now come with lithium polymer batteries that require much less maintenance than batteries that were around a decade ago, thanks to software improvements and Firmware As well as innovation in battery technology.

However, you have to be careful with electronics’ worst enemy: heat.

As these computers perform trillions of calculations per second, temperature is an inevitable side effect. A side effect not only affects performance.

All this also affects the battery life: the worse the performance of the device, the more effort it has to put in. The higher the power, the more power you need.

The solution: periodically clean the components, do a deep cleaning once a year and let the device “breathe” through the ventilation holes.

Do not use the performance tool There is a tool that the average user does not use, but does not know: the tool that allows you to regulate the performance of your computer.

It is a tool that improves the way we use the battery in relation to the resources we request from the computer.

solutionNote: In Windows 10, this feature is accessed from the battery icon on the taskbar. In Windows 11, it’s in Settings, System, Power, Battery, Power Mode. Its goal is to group all the settings that affect battery life into a few easy-to-understand categories.

It will display different modes that can be changed and very clear What balance do they use?

On Apple, you have to look for the battery settings which can be accessed from the Battery menu.

With these tools, the battery can last longer.

And with these bad habits not brought to the table, the battery is set to last far beyond the average user.



Letting it run out is not healthy for the battery. Pexels Pictures



