6.84m in qualifying: Mihambo in the long jump final – Sport

Eugene (dpa) – Malaika Mihambo easily reached the long jump final at the World Championships in Athletics and got a chance to defend the title on Monday night (2.50AM CST/ARD).

The Olympic champion, world and European champion jumped the minimum distance of 6.75 meters on Saturday in Eugene at the first attempt and fell after 6.84 meters. This was the second longest jump of all participants. “Good competition, with warmer temperatures it will be easier,” said the 28-year-old. “I’m healthy, feeling fit and looking forward to tomorrow, and also to the fact that we’ll have more jumps and we can take advantage of that and bring the race closer to the board.”

Mihambo’s best season is currently 7.09m, which puts her second in the world rankings. “Hopefully tomorrow I can show better leaps than this year. I’m trying to have good competition – that’s my goal. Everything comes naturally,” she said.

Australian Brock Buschkul, who has been top of the world list of the year with 7.13m since the start of July, reached 6.76m on his first attempt to qualify. The longest jump was recorded by Quancha Borks of the United States of America, which was 6.86 metres. On the other hand, Merle Homer, the second German star, did not go over 6.09 meters and missed the final.

Mihambo is the greatest hope of the German Athletics Federation of winning a medal at the first world championships in the USA, which has been disappointing so far from the German point of view. “For me personally, this is not an extra pressure. I don’t worry about it, I just try to stay positive, do a good competition and focus on myself and what I want to do right”, said this Heidelberg-born.