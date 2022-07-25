6.84m in qualifying: Mihambo in the long jump final – Sport

Eugene (dpa) – Malaika Mihambo easily reached the long jump final at the World Championships in Athletics and got a chance to defend the title on Monday night (2.50AM CST/ARD).

The Olympic champion, world and European champion jumped the minimum distance of 6.75 meters on Saturday in Eugene at the first attempt and fell after 6.84 meters. This was the second longest jump of all participants. “Good competition, with warmer temperatures it will be easier,” said the 28-year-old. “I’m healthy, feeling fit and looking forward to tomorrow, and also to the fact that we’ll have more jumps and we can take advantage of that and bring the race closer to the board.”

