5G is blocking air traffic in America. here because of

The new 5G technology causes many problems in the United States, where, moreover, there is a strong current of thought according to which 5G is one of the tools of annihilation chosen by the elites of power that are not better defined. In fact, what is happening has nothing to do with men except indirectly. In fact, there is a real one The “epidemic” of canceled flightsdue to carriers’ concerns about potential interference by new 5G technology, launched by AT&T and Verizon, with on-board aircraft systems with consequent safety risks.

companies

Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have so far announced the cancellation of some routes to the US despite the decision – announced yesterday by AT&T and Verizon – regarding Temporarily postponing the entry into operation of some 5G wireless towers located near some airports. The foreign companies’ decisions come in the wake of the announcement made by managers of major US airlines, including American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines, of “catastrophic problems” that the launch of new 5G services could cause the aviation sector.

Airlines fear that C-band 5G signals will interfere with sensitive equipment used by planes to take off and land, especially those used in bad weather.

Biden’s speech

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden himself thanked Verizon and AT&T for delaying the rollout of 5G at some airports, explaining how the move could have avoided “potentially devastating disruptions” to US flights.

Today UAE He explained his desire to immediately suspend flights to various different destinations in the United States, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark, San Francisco and Seattle, due to “operational concerns related to the planned launch of 5G mobile network services in the United States.” the United States at some airports.”

Air India He said on Twitter that he would cancel flights to Chicago, Newark, New York and San Francisco “due to fifth-generation equipment coming into operation,” noting that the type of aircraft used on routes to and from the United States could change. In particular, judging by the indications given by the Japanese Anna and Gale, the particularly “affected” aircraft will be the Boeing 777, while the 787 can be used after appropriate modifications.

Europe

In Europe, British Airways was the first to change operations from Heathrow to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco after the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced it had “issued a security” related to 5G.

The British company emphasized that “safety is always our priority. We are closely monitoring the situation in the US and will continue to review our schedule over the next few hours. We are disappointed that some of our customers are facing potential disruptions and will update them as soon as possible on any changes to their travel plans.”

The company explained that some flights originally scheduled on the Boeing 777 have been transferred to aircraft such as the Airbus A380. 5G anxiety is yours Possible effect on altimeters From aircraft given that in the United States, a different frequency than that used in Europe (which does not cause interference) is used for communications. In fact, a CAA spokesperson confirmed that “No incidents have been reported of aircraft systems affected by 5G transmissions in UK airspace. We are working with Ofcom and the Ministry of Defense to ensure that 5G implementation in the UK does not cause any technical issues to aircraft as we keep Our position is under constant review.”