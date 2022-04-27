56 UK MPs under investigation for sexual misconduct

Madrid, (Europe Press). A total of 56 members of the UK parliament have opened investigations into sexual misconduct, such as sexual harassment, as Green Party MP Caroline Lucas denounced on Wednesday.

Lucas, who has specified that these include members of the Cabinet, presented the data during a parliamentary session, which was held after learning that the Conservative Party was currently investigating a “Conservative” deputy who had consumed pornography on his cell phone in the House of Representatives. vulgaris.

The Green Party’s deputy prime minister, Boris Johnson, asked if there was room for fair dismissal for expressions of sexual misconduct. The “Prime Minister” responded that “sexual harassment is intolerable” and confirmed that it would be grounds for dismissal, according to Sky News.

As for the deputy governor who is currently under investigation, the incident was announced by a member of Parliament at a conservative meeting held on Tuesday evening, where several MPs shared their experiences about harassment and alleged machismo, according to the newspapers ‘The Sun’ and ‘The Mirror’. his complaint.

The name of the MP in question has not been released publicly, but rather has been passed on to the Conservative’s disciplinary officer, Chris Heaton-Harris. His spokesman confirmed that he was “looking into the matter”, according to the BBC.