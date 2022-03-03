50 Years of “The Frontiers of Growth”: Can Indigenous Knowledge Help Save the World? | BR . culture stage

In the late 1980s, American musician and biosound expert Bernie Krause placed microphones in a forest in Sierra Nevada, California to record a comprehensive picture of the sounds. Where one would expect a chaotic babble of sounds, frogs, insects, songbirds, and pine sap—a type of woodpecker—found together to form a harmonious sound, “a great orchestra of animals,” as the title of the book that documented Krause’s recordings.

Unrenewable world

When part of the area was cut off, the abundance of sounds disappeared. In the foreground only the current and the ways of a lonely woodpecker – a variety of intertwined songs: silent. And although the forest seemed to regenerate over the next few decades, the coordination no longer held: the former self-organizing system remained destructive.

Krause’s photographs give space a natural depth and time dimension. Forests, swamps, permafrost, and reservoirs of great carbon dioxide protection for humanity are being deprived of eternity due to the pace of profitable exploitation by industrialized nations. The primitive remnants of consciousness of magic and the sacred may still exist, otherwise we would have long since been separated from the knowledge of myths about animated nature. In order to listen to the last few meters of panic before one passed away. Paradoxically, those who were expelled from their areas of origin and their sacred sites replaced: the indigenous peoples are now supposed to contribute something to the healing of the catastrophe of modernity.

Stay away from simplicity

Tyson Yoncaporta is a member of the Appalachian clan in Australia. In his book “Sand Talk,” the lecturer in Aboriginal Knowledge at the University of Melbourne describes the danger of providing exotic species that can be classified and consumed frequently. But what follows is nearly 300 pages furiously meandering through thought models, the complexity of which is difficult to grasp at first – because all the fundamental constants are different from Western thinking: What does it mean when time is nonlinear? When are kinship relationships conceived in such a way that family members reappear in the succession of generations? What does it mean that space is not tested with a compass needle facing north, but is dynamic, open and changeable? Man, nature and the universe are seen as one in the original culture. Opposite. It is completely incompatible with growth-oriented thinking. See also Earthquake in Tyrol on Monday evening (August 16) - its epicenter may have been in the region of Wörgl and Choaz

“Growth is the engine of the city, the land around the city is dying. First it is deprived of all living things, then the topsoil disappears, then the water. It is no coincidence that the ruins of the oldest civilizations today lie mostly in deserts. There was no desert before.” From Sand Talk by Tyson Yunkaporta.

“Sand Talk” by Tyson Yoncaporta, Matisse and Seitz What is supposed to be mythically conveyed, as in “Sand Talk”, seemingly naively with the help of highly abstract sand graphics, follows the creation and its intricate and intertwined structures. She derives its meaning from the medium: “Don’t just look at individual things, but focus on the connections between them. Then don’t just stick to the connections, but learn about the patterns that form them,” she says.

Aboriginal thought patterns signify a departure from simplicity, which has always implied a desire to control. This does not seem very different from the chaos or network theories of today’s science. But it is much more comprehensive: “We contemplate the sensitivity of stones and the error of the ancient Greeks in comparing ‘dead matter’ with living matter, and consequently for centuries they constrained Western thought in the possibility of such things as consciousness and self-organizing systems, for example galaxies.”

The end of the human-centered navel stare

Sounds like a fairy tale or science fiction? not exactly. The change in consciousness has long reached Western science. If plants feel and think, as Stefano Mancuso explains in his book The Intelligence of Plants, the human-centered navel cannot be maintained with man as the center of all thinking. See also Uluru, formerly Ayers Rock: An Australian landmark from space

It is possible that we will survive radical changes only if we open ourselves up to new modes of thought, not in the role of ruler but that of guardian. Insight will be a useful step: we are not above nature, we are part of it. If we do so, Tyson Yoncaporta wrote, “Everything in creation feels and bears knowledge, and therefore all that exists is worthy of our respect.”

Bernie Krause: “The Great Orchestra of Animals” was published with the Antje Kunstmann podcast.

Tyson Yoncaporta: “Sand debate. Aboriginal knowledge and the crises of the modern world” Published by Matisse and Seitz.