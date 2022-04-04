50 years of pocket calculators: a harbinger of PC

zThe most exciting moments in the history of technology are those episodes in which an individual’s energy and determination to move something everyone considers impossible or unlikely to succeed. When Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007, competitors at the time claimed that such a device could not work. They meant to present websites on a small screen and seamless operation at the fingertips. As is known, the story ended differently.

A similar success story arose years earlier: people didn’t want to have the device in their homes, marketing opposed it and talked about it as a “game”. Experts at the university also advised against doing this, but the enterprising director overcame all fears and launched the first scientific calculator, the HP-35, 50 years ago. The supposedly hopeless device became a hit and a milestone. Calculate logarithms, exponential functions, and trigonometric functions. And all with dimensions of 5.8 US inches long and 3.2 inches wide, these were the dimensions of Bill Hewlett’s shirt pockets, hence the name pocket calculator.

Bill Hewlett, born in 1913, founded the Hewlett-Packard Company with David Packard in 1939, which initially became one of the largest manufacturers of test and measurement equipment. Pocket calculators were followed by personal computers and printers.

From a typewriter to a calculator in just four years

The HP-35 has replaced counter and slide bases, as well as larger computers such as the HP-9100A scientific calculator. This was the first car called a personal computer in 1968, although it has nothing in common with a computer as we know it today. The name resulted from the fact that this model, the size of a typewriter, was the first to allow direct access to the computing unit and not via punch cards, which were given to the operator for the first time in the computing center. It worked with a magnetic core memory and could display three rows of numbers, in 1968 he was paid about $4,900.

Four years later, Hewlett-Packard engineers downsized the device from the size of a typewriter to a tenth of its size and thus to the size of a pocket calculator. And not only that: the speed has also increased tenfold and at the same time manufacturing costs have been reduced by a tenth.



Interior view: HP-35 logic board with coils, capacitors, and circuits. Where previously only a few dozen transistors made up a computing unit, there are now thousands in a single component.

:



Photo: Verena Muller



HP-35, the number in the name is the number of keys, started in the US at $395 and arrived in Germany in 1972. It cost about 2,000 marks, roughly a gross monthly salary at the time. Immediately after the announcement, the rush to the machine began. General Electric alone ordered 20,000 copies in one fell swoop. Contrary to expectations, the HP-35 was an instant success, and in 1973 the HP-35 became the first scientific calculator to be used in space, on the American space station Skylab.