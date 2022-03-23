5 best one-handed phone apps

Using a large mobile phone doesn’t have to be inconvenient so better check out these apps to make it easier to use peripherals with one hand.

Currently, a large part of mobile devices have a . file Screen over 6 incheswhich is ideal for many, especially when ingested media content.

However, there are a large number of users who prefer Use the phone with one handOwning a large device makes it difficult for them to do so.

The good news is that you can do it thanks to some Mobile apps for Android. In this article you will know The best apps for using the phone with one hand.

The best apps for using the phone with one hand

one hand + operation

Fluid Navigation Gestures

Sidebar screen switch quickly

Quick pointer: one hand mode

Nova Launcher

This function can be realized in different devices of original methodespecially in Xiaomi phones. However, you need to familiarize yourself with these handy pocket tools to get the most out of your Android device.

one hand + operation

One of the most apps Use the phone with one hand He is one hand + operation. It stands out for Large variety of functionsAnd, best of all, it is constantly being updated by incorporating new things.

In its database you will find a file A variety of gestures, which you can use simply with your thumb. You can too Gesture composition And open the app you want, for example: create a crescent moon on the screen and it will open the Settings app.

As if that wasn’t enough, the app includes a file small list which you can place on the right or left side of the screen, in this menu you will have all the applications that are on the mobile phone More comfortable access.

Fluid Navigation Gestures

last of The best alternatives to using the mobile with one hand He is Fluid Navigation Gesturesthis app Two main actions: “Swipe and hold”, both can be activated from the bottom or side of the screen. It is interesting that Side Steroids They are only available in the lower half of the screen.

thanks for the Main steps You can configure different actions such as: Recent appsToggle split screen Open notificationsopen the power dialog, open the quick settings, Voice search, among other things. This is without a doubt Automate and improve the experience to the user.

Sidebar screen switch quickly

one of The most complete apps to use the phone with just one finger He is Sidebar screen switch quickly. This amazing app gives you the ability to Fully manage your device From the side of the mobile, either from the left or the right.

You should Slide from side to side It will immediately display a file floating list. east The menu is fully customizableThat is, you will be able to modify the interface and the applications or functions that you want to implement to your liking.

Quick pointer: one hand mode

If you have big phone Like a tablet or you have very small fingers, you should take into account Quick pointer: one hand mode. With this application you can get a file “pointer” on your device, like computer mouse pointer.

Using this function is very easy, it’s just a matter Slide from bottom to center from the screen or swipe any side The screen is in the middle and a pointer will appear quickly.

This cursor can be moved to any side of the screen and you only need to touch the screen once to click where it is, then the cursor will disappear in Fixed and configurable time.

Nova Launcher

Nova Launcher was one User’s Favorite Appsbecause it is widely allowed Personalization for mobile devicesof between it: Icon customizationinstall theme change printing and more.

However, one of the functions that few people know about is floating listwhich you can add at any time Better and faster access to mobile functions.

To enter this menu you will just have to slide your finger from the side you made (left or right) towards the center, and this will appear floating list With different preset functions, for example: messaging apps, video games, gadgets…

As you can see, there are many Applications to use the phone with one hand and do not die tryingSo try one of these alternatives and tell us how it went. Likewise, you can take a look at How to activate one-handed mode in android 12.

